Edged US adds second AI data center
January 22, 2026
Irving—Edged US recently announced plans to add a second state-of-the-art AI data center to its Edged Dallas campus in Irving, Texas, further expanding critical digital infrastructure in the Dallas–Fort Worth region. The Irving City Council voted unanimously this week to approve the expansion, which will be located on North Wildwood Drive in the industrial area east of Highway 12 and south of Highway 183.
The new facility will be purpose-built to support high-density AI workloads, enabling advanced compute and inference at scale. Equipped with closed-loop, waterless cooling and ultra-efficient energy systems, the data center will deliver 24 MW of critical capacity while minimizing environmental impacts. Compared to conventional data centers, the facility is expected to save more than 92 million gallons of water annually and deliver an industry-leading average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.15 portfolio-wide.
“As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, efficiency and speed of deployment matter more than ever,” said Bryant Farland, president and CEO of Edged US. “This expansion allows us to deliver the high-density capacity our customers need but because it is Edged, the DFW community will gain this infrastructure without using water and operating at an energy efficiency that is best in class in the industry.
“We are grateful to the City of Irving and the Irving Economic Development Partnership for their leadership and collaboration, which have made Irving an ideal location to build sustainable, future-ready infrastructure.”
The new data center will be outfitted with the ThermalWorks ultra-efficient, waterless cooling system, designed to meet the intense thermal demands of generative AI and advanced computing. The modular system supports rack densities exceeding 120kW with air-cooled and 400 kW with plug-and-play liquid cooling integration, while reducing energy overhead by 72 percent compared to the global average data center PUE of 1.56, as reported by the Uptime Institute.
“Irving continues to attract investment in future-shaping technologies,” Mayor Rick Stopfer said. “Projects like Edged Dallas highlight the strength of our workforce, superior infrastructure and supportive business environment. Edged’s decision to expand its campus here underscores our shared commitment to sustainable growth. This project will continue to deliver lasting economic benefits to South Irving and the North Texas region.”
“Edged’s continued investment in Irving reflects our community’s momentum as an economic center of gravity,” said Beth A. Bowman, president & CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber and the Irving Economic Development Partnership. “Companies like Edged continue to recognize the advantages of our location, connectivity, diverse workforce and pro-business environment.”
The first Edged Dallas facility opened in January 2025. The second facility is expected to break ground in Q2 of this year and will further strengthen Edged’s rapidly growing North American portfolio, which includes campuses in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Des Moines, Kansas City, Phoenix, and other major markets.
SOURCE Edged US
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!