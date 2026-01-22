Calendar
Cedar Hill
Guided Tree ID Walk – Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 FM-1382
Join volunteer Jake Calvit for a guided walk identifying trees. Free. Walk-ups welcome.
Polar Plunge Fun Run – Jan. 25, 1-3 p.m.
631 Somerset Dr.
Annual fun run benefiting Special Olympics Texas. Hot chocolate, costume contest, prizes for oldest and youngest plungers.
City Council Meeting – Jan. 27, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100
Family Heritage Cooking Class – Jan. 29, 6 p.m.
450 Pioneer Tl.
Hands-on cooking class exploring heritage recipes for families.
Meet the Misfits: Vultures – Jan. 31, 11 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 FM-1382
Learn about the importance of vultures in the ecosystem.
Plants for Backyard Birding – Jan. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 FM-1382
Talk on native plants to attract birds. $10 donation, light snacks, one adult beverage ticket included.
Coppell
Friends of the Library Meeting – Jan. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Monthly meeting to support library programs and literacy.
Winter Paint-a-Long – Jan. 31, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N Heartz Rd.
Relaxing winter-themed painting session. Adults only; supplies provided.
DeSoto
Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas – Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Job opportunities, workshops, computer access, and LinkedIn Learning sign-up.
Culture Club Afterschool Program – Jan. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Afterschool program for children 5–12.
National Puzzle Day: Puzzle Palooza – Jan. 29, 3-7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.
Social puzzle event for all ages.
Duncanville
Rec & Senior Center Health Fair – Jan. 26, 6:30-8 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Health fair with programs and wellness resources.
Craftastic – Jan. 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Create paper crafts, collages, and other projects. Adults, open to all ages.
Crafty Readers – Jan. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Storytime and craft for Kinder–3rd grade children.
Grand Prairie
Winterfest – Jan. 25, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Epic Rec., 2960 Epic Pl.
Outdoor festival hosted by The Epic and Epic Waters.
Late Night at the Library: Karaoke Night – Jan. 30, 6:30-8 p.m.
Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd.
Unity in Motion 5K – Jan. 31, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Epic Rec., 2960 Epic Pl.
Special Election: City Council Place 8 At Large – Jan. 31, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hutchins
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting – Jan. 26, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N JJ Lemmon Rd.
Questlove’s The Idea in You & Crayola Craft – Jan. 28, 4:45 p.m.
Atwell Public Library, 300 N. Denton St.
DFW Hikers – Goat Island Preserve – Jan. 31, 7:15 a.m.
2800 Post Oak Rd.
Hike at your own risk; community hike and nature exploration.
Irving
Great Bridal Expo – Jan. 25, 12 p.m.
Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel, 4440 W John Carpenter Fwy.
How the Other Half Loves – Jan. 25, 29-31
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300
Make It Yourself: Valentine Decorative Hearts – Jan. 27–Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Tl.
Irving ISD Auxiliary Job Fair – Jan. 28, 4-6 p.m.
2621 W. Airport Fwy.
City Council Meeting – Jan. 29, 7 p.m.
City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
India Day 2026 – Jan. 31, 11 a.m.
SLPS Conference & Banquet Center, 1910 N. Britain Rd.
Lancaster
E-Sports Gaming Lab – Jan. 27–31, 12-6 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Ancestry Help – Jan. 29, 5-6:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
LSIA Family Literacy Night – Jan. 29, 6-7 p.m.
950 S I-35E
Family Craft or Game Night – Jan. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
