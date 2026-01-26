From DeSoto ISD
January 26, 2026
DeSoto ISD Announces School and Office Closure – January 27, 2026
Following continued monitoring of weather conditions, including freezing temperatures and winter precipitation, the National Weather Service anticipates hazardous road conditions across the area.
Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, DeSoto Independent School District schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
All after-school activities and district events scheduled for Tuesday are canceled.
Additional updates will be provided through official DeSoto ISD communication channels as needed.
About DeSoto Independent School District
DeSoto ISD is a public independent school district serving more than 6,000 students and 800 employees across 10 campuses from early childhood through graduation. The district’s mission is to ensure students, without exception, learn and grow at their highest levels through a focus on equity, access, and excellence.
For more information, visit www.desotoisd.org.
