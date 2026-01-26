From Irving iSD
Irving ISD Closed - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Due to unsafe road conditions and extremely low temperatures that will continue
through the next few days, all Irving ISD classes, after school and UIL activities have
been canceled for Tuesday, January 27. This decision was made with the overall safety
of students and staff in mind, including students waiting at bus stops and staff who
commute to and from work.
The Irving ISD Administration Building and all Irving ISD schools will also remain closed.
We anticipate school and district operations resuming as normal on Wednesday,
January 28, and will inform families via School Messenger phone call, email and text if
there are any changes to district operations the remainder of the week.
We encourage you to stay updated through the district’s Facebook, X, Instagram and
Nextdoor accounts and on IrvingISD.net. Stay safe and warm!
