From Lancaster ISD
January 26, 2026
Lancaster ISD District Offices and Campuses Closed Monday, January 26, 2026
January 23, 2026, Lancaster ISD/Lancaster, TX -- Due to inclement weather conditions, all Lancaster ISD district
offices and campuses will be closed on Monday, January 26. All sporting events and after-school activities
scheduled are also canceled.
The District will continue monitoring weather conditions for Tuesday, January 27, and will send communication
to parents and guardians if campus operations are impacted.
