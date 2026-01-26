From Cedar HIll ISD
January 26, 2026
We have been actively monitoring the winter storm in cooperation with the National Weather Service and area emergency service partners.
We have made the decision to close all CHISD campuses and facilities for Monday, January 26, 2026. All extracurricular, athletic, and afterschool activities will be cancelled or rescheduled.
We will continue to monitor conditions closely, both area-wide and in Cedar Hill specifically, and will announce any weather-related decisions through all of our communication channels. You can find out more about our inclement weather procedures, including any cancellations or schedule changes, here.
