From the City of Coppell
City of Coppell Closed on Monday, January 26
ALL City of Coppell offices and facilities are closed Monday, January 26, 2026, due to inclement weather. Emergency management and public safety personnel will continue operating without interruption.
The CORECozby Library and Community CommonsBiodiversity Education CenterCoppell Animal Services | Coppell Arts CenterCoppell Senior and Community Center at Grapevine SpringsCoppell Animal ServicesLife Safety Park | Municipal CourtRolling Oaks Memorial OfficesTown Center and the AnnexWagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center
No Trash Collection on Monday, January 26
Republic Services will not operate trash routes on Monday, January 26, 2026. We will provide an update to the schedule pending weather conditions.
Thank you for your patience as we prioritize the safety of our residents and service crews. Please stay weather-aware, remain home if possible, and visit coppelltx.gov/winter for weather-related resources.
