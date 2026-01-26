From the City of Irving:
January 26, 2026
Irving Nonessential Services, Facilities Closed Monday, Jan. 26See All City Updates | Due to the current very slick conditions on surfaces and roadways and no improvement anticipated during the night, all nonessential City of Irving facilities and services, including City Hall, municipal court, libraries and recreation centers, are closed Monday, Jan. 26. All essential services will continue to be provided.
Trash, recycling and brush/bulky item collection will be cancelled for Monday, Jan. 26. Regularly scheduled collections will resume Tuesday, Jan. 27, weather permitting. The next collection date for the cancelled Monday pickups will be Thursday, Jan. 29.The Hunter Ferrell Landfill will be closed Monday, Jan. 26.
