From DeSoto ISD
January 27, 2026
District administrators have been closely monitoring weather conditions and the potential impact on our schools and community. Based on current campus conditions, icy roadways, and forecasts indicating temperatures will fall below freezing again tonight, morning travel is expected to be unsafe for our students, families, and staff.
Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, all DeSoto ISD schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, January 28, 2026.
All afternoon and evening events, including athletic activities, are also canceled.
Additional updates, including information regarding rescheduling and adjustments resulting from the weather closure, will be shared as they become available.
Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety, all DeSoto ISD schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, January 28, 2026.
All afternoon and evening events, including athletic activities, are also canceled.
Additional updates, including information regarding rescheduling and adjustments resulting from the weather closure, will be shared as they become available.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!