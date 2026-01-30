Police investigate traffic fatality
January 30, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred last night, Tuesday, Jan. 20, on the IH-30 eastbound Express Lane near N. Cockrell Hill Road.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., a Grand Prairie Police officer working DWI Traffic Enforcement on IH-30 eastbound near Belt Line Road, located a suspected intoxicated driver in a Chevy SUV. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver, who did not yield and continued driving eastbound, entering the express lane of IH 30. Within a few minutes, the driver, who was unable to maintain the driving lane, struck the barrier wall causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Investigators located numerous containers of alcohol inside the vehicle, and the driver is alleged to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once the next of kin are notified.
This collision remains under investigation.
SOURCE Grand Prairie Police Department
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!