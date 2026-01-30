City earns Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Gold certification
January 30, 2026
Irving—The City of Irving has earned Bloomberg Philanthropies’ What Works Cities Gold Certification, a national recognition honoring the city’s use of data to guide decision-making, improve public services and strengthen accountability in local government.
The certification, awarded by Results for America, recognizes Irving’s performance across a wide range of data-governance standards, including how the city uses data to inform policy, allocate funding, evaluate programs and engage residents.
Launched in 2017, the What Works Cities Certification program is considered the international benchmark for data excellence in city governance. More than 100 cities across North, Central and South America have earned certification at various levels. Irving achieved Gold status by meeting between 68 percent and 84 percent of the program’s 43 rigorous criteria.
Recognizing data-driven leadership
Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said the recognition reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to transparency, innovation and evidence-based governance.
“Earning the Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Gold Certification is a powerful reflection of our city’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and using data-driven decisions to serve our residents better,” Stopfer said. “Irving’s employees are leading the way in showing how innovation and evidence-based decision-making can make government more responsive, efficient, and connected to the people we serve.”
City Manager Chris Hillman echoed those sentiments, emphasizing that data is being used not only for measurement but also for meaningful improvement.
“Receiving the Gold Certification demonstrates the dedication of our departments and staff to using data not just for measurement, but for meaningful action,” Hillman said. “By building systems that track outcomes, share insights and guide decisions, we’re ensuring that the services residents rely on are efficient, effective and continually improving.”
An international standard for city governance
The What Works Cities Certification evaluates how cities collect, manage and apply data across their operations. Criteria include performance management, data transparency, budgeting practices, cross-department collaboration and public engagement.
Cities that achieve certification demonstrate their ability to use evidence and analytics to address community needs, improve service delivery and make informed financial decisions.
Rochelle Haynes, managing director of Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities, said certified cities serve as models for modern governance.
“The cities recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Certification exemplify what is possible when city leaders commit to data-driven governance,” Haynes said. “These cities are delivering real results for residents while building sustainable practices for a more resilient future.”
Innovation in action
City officials pointed to Irving’s Innovation Grants Program as a key example of how data-driven strategies are applied in practice.
The program encourages city employees to propose and test new ideas designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance service delivery. Since 2016, Irving has invested approximately $520,000 in employee-driven initiatives.
Several of those projects have produced measurable results. One initiative shortened the city’s budget book production timeline by 30 days, improving transparency and internal efficiency. Another project created an in-house storm pipe inspection program that saved more than $200,000 while completing over 50 storm pipe repairs.
City leaders said these outcomes demonstrate how empowering employees and using data to evaluate results can lead to meaningful improvements for residents.
Looking ahead
Irving’s Gold Certification places the city among a select group of municipalities recognized for excellence in data governance. The recognition validates ongoing efforts while setting a foundation for continued improvement.
