CALENDAR February 1–7

January 30, 2026

CEDAR HILL

Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Feb. 2, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Meet bestselling author ReShonda Tate for an in-person discussion about her writing journey and latest projects.

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast
Feb. 5, 7:30–9:30 a.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Mayor Mason and Transformation Vision host a morning of prayer and encouragement.

First Saturday Bird Bingo
Feb. 7, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Learn to identify local birds while playing bingo and winning prizes.

Family Movie Night
Feb. 7, 2 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail

Annual Daddy Daughter Dance: Alice in Wonderland
Feb. 7, 6–9 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
An evening of music, dancing and themed fun.

 

COPPELL

All Ages Storytime
Feb. 4, 10:15–10:45 a.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road

Anything but a NYE Party
Feb. 6, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
180 Samuel Blvd.
Dress in any theme except New Year’s Eve for this costume-style party.

 

DESOTO

32nd Annual Daddy and Daughter Dance
Feb. 7, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road

 

DUNCANVILLE

Craftastic
Feb. 3, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Paper crafts and hands-on projects. Adults, open to all ages.

Archery With Aidan
Feb. 3, 5–8:45 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Archery instruction and open range practice.

K-Pop Knitting
Feb. 7, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.

Sewing Tutorial
Feb. 7, 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Registration required. Call 972-780-5050.

 

GRAND PRAIRIE

Black History Month Gospel Concert
Feb. 1, 4–6 p.m.
St. John Church, 1701 W. Jefferson St.

City Council Meeting
Feb. 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.

Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 6–8, 4–10 p.m.
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway

Daddy Daughter Dance
Feb. 6, 6:30–8 p.m.
Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway

A Tasteful Affair with Paul Ritter
Feb. 6, 7–9 p.m.
The Epic, 2960 Epic Place

Education to Economics
Feb. 7, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway

 

HUTCHINS

City Council Meeting
Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. JJ Lemmon Road

 

IRVING

Blind Date with a Book
Feb. 1–14
All Irving libraries

Black History Month Scavenger Hunt
Feb. 1–28, 1–6 p.m.
South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Drive

Las Colinas Love Lights
Feb. 1–28, 5–10 p.m.
Mandalay Canal, 215 Mandalay Canal

Friends of the Irving Library Book Sale
Feb. 4, 1–3 p.m.
3000 Rock Island Road

Splash of Stories
Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m.
North Lake Natatorium, 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Father Daughter Dance
Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
Mustang Park Recreation Center, 2223 Kinwest Parkway

Taste of Black History Celebration
Feb. 7, noon
Cimarron Park Recreation Center, 201 Red River Trail

Valentine’s Movie Night: 10 Things I Hate About You
Feb. 7, 5 p.m.
Heritage Aquatic Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.

Harpist Michelle Campos
Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Suite 300

 

LANCASTER

Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Feb. 2, 10–11 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Peaceful Piggy Yoga
Feb. 7, 9–9:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Tinkergarten
Feb. 7, 10–10:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Gardening 101
Feb. 7, 11–11:45 a.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway





