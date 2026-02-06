Senior earns scholarship to Rice University
February 06, 2026
Cedar Hill—Alexander Piggatt can’t wait to arrive on the campus of Rice University in Houston this summer.
Piggatt, an 18-year-old Collegiate High School senior, earned a full academic scholarship to one of the top academic universities in the United States.
“It’s a great place for me to excel in my post-high school career, graduate studies, and the workforce,” said Piggatt, who plans to double major in artificial intelligence/business. “The campus and the student culture are nice, and it will be great to be in Houston, close to the Texas Medical Center and other universities.”
Piggatt is familiar with Rice, because his older sister graduated from the university. She’s now in graduate school for Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech. He applied to Rice, among other top universities, through QuestBridge National College Match.
“Alexander is laid back, yet undeniably scholarly,” Collegiate Academy & High School Principal John Edmun said. “He brings a level of focus and maturity well beyond his years. His steady work ethic and genuine heart show up in everything he does. I couldn’t be more proud of the individual he’s becoming.”
Before heading to Rice, Piggatt will earn his associate’s degree from Dallas College, a few weeks before receiving his high school diploma.
“Collegiate really prepared me for Rice. With the college classes I’ve been taking, I’ll know what to expect in college,” Piggatt said. “I’ve enjoyed the students and staff at Collegiate.”
Piggatt transferred to Collegiate in the summer of 2024 from a similar program in another district. He said the regular access to Dallas College was an added bonus.
During his two years at Collegiate, Piggatt was a Student Council officer, a National Honor Society officer, and played on the varsity tennis team that reached the playoffs in 2024.
Piggatt chose to double major in business, because he’d like to own an engineering business someday.
“AI is changing daily, and a business degree will help me run a business effectively,” Piggatt said.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
