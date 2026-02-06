DeSoto ISD celebrates National Signing Day
DeSoto—DeSoto Independent School District (ISD) celebrated National Signing Day on Feb. 4, recognizing student-athletes who have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. This milestone moment honors years of dedication, discipline, and perseverance both on the field and in the classroom.
National Signing Day represents more than an athletic achievement; it marks a life-changing opportunity for DeSoto scholars as they take the next step toward their futures. Each commitment reflects not only athletic excellence, but also academic responsibility, character, and leadership.
“This day is about opportunity and growth,” said MT Tyeskie, DeSoto ISD athletic director. “Our student-athletes have put in the work, stayed committed, and earned the chance to compete at the next level. We are incredibly proud of them and grateful to the families, coaches, and community who helped make this possible.”
DeSoto ISD’s National Signing Day aligns with the district’s Triple-A Experience: Academics, Arts, and Athletics, reinforcing its commitment to developing well-rounded scholars prepared for success beyond high school.
TENTATIVE Commitments:
- Ethan Feaster – University of Southern California
- Jerbralon Stewart – University of New Mexico
- Jace Hill-Douglas – Texas Wesleyan University or Northwestern Oklahoma State University
- Cortez Reagor – Northeastern State University
- Legend Howell – University of Texas Permian Basin
- Antron Edmundson – Midwestern State University
- Poe “Chico” Siavii – Northeastern State University
- Jordan Stevens – Trinity Valley Community College
- LaDainian Wall – Cisco College
- Courtly’on Jackson – Texas Wesleyan University or Henderson State University
- Xavier Davis – Oklahoma Baptist University
- Dontae Washington – St. Ambrose University
- Cordae Cleveland-Brown – St. Ambrose University.
These signees represent a wide range of collegiate programs and opportunities across the nation, showcasing the strength and reach of DeSoto ISD athletics. Families, coaches, teammates, and supporters join together to celebrate as these Eagles officially commit to the next phase of their journeys.
DeSoto ISD congratulates all student-athletes and looks forward to continuing to celebrate future commitments as they are finalized. The Eagle community is proud to watch these scholars soar into the future.
SOURCE DeSoto Independent School District
