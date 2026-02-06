Calendar: Feb. 8–14
Cedar Hill
Making Valentine’s Day Cards on Canva
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Learn how to design Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s Day cards using Canva. No registration required. Limited computer access; attendees may bring their own devices.
City Council Meeting
Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Building 100
Valentine’s Luncheon
Feb. 12, noon
235 W. Pleasant Run Road
Enjoy lunch, specialty drinks and live entertainment by Gary Freeman.
State of the City 2026
Feb. 12, 6–8 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Mayor Stephen Mason will highlight accomplishments and future plans for Cedar Hill, including a special announcement.
Fancy Nancy Galentine’s Day Party
Feb. 13, 5–7 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Tea, cocoa, treats, crafts and a photo booth. Fancy attire encouraged.
Great Backyard Bird Count
Feb. 14, 9–11 a.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Help researchers track native bird populations.
Valentine’s Day Celebration
Feb. 14, 1–7 p.m.
Hillside Village, 305 FM 1382
Music, dining and Valentine-themed activities throughout the center.
Coppell
Esther: For Such a Time as This
Feb. 13–14
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
A theatrical retelling of the biblical story of Esther through music and dance.
Wild by Nature: All Scaled Out
Feb. 14, 10 a.m.–noon
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Self-guided reptile education activities.
Valentine’s Puzzle Competition
Feb. 14, 2–4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Adult teams compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle. Registration required.
DeSoto
4th Annual Cupid Affair
Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
2021 N. Hampton Road, Suite 175
Valentine celebration hosted by Swing Therapy with Tim Scott.
Reading Tails
Feb. 14, 2–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Children read to therapy dogs in 15-minute sessions.
Duncanville
Property Tax 101
Feb. 10, 6–8 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.
Valloween
Feb. 13, 2–5:30 p.m.
Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Family-friendly movie and crafts. Film: Frankenweenie (PG).
Grand Prairie
19th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 8, 13–14
Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway
Free community celebration welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse.
EPICenter Plan Public Open House No. 2
Feb. 12, 6–8 p.m.
Mira Lagos Clubhouse, 3025 S. Camino Lagos
Rejebian Book Review Club
Feb. 13, 2–3:30 p.m.
Woman’s Building, 1 Park Square North
Author Amanda Churchill discusses The Turtle House.
Student of Love Book Experience
Feb. 13, 7–10 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Speaker Laterras R. Whitfield presents his new book.
Fish Creek Cleanup Challenge
Feb. 14, 9 a.m.–noon
Land-based cleanup hosted by Keep Grand Prairie Beautiful.
Hutchins
Keep Hutchins Beautiful Meeting
Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. JJ Lemmon Road
Irving
Craftastic! Heart String Art
Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Valley Ranch Library, 401 Cimarron Trail
City Council Meeting
Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
Senior Valentine’s Brunch
Feb. 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Georgia Farrow Recreation Center, 530 Davis Drive
Music from the Heart
Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
Valentine’s concert by the Irving Symphony Orchestra.
Lancaster
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Feb. 9, 10–11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Weekly crafting program. Ages 12 and up. Fee required.
E-Sports Gaming Lab
Feb. 10–14, noon–6 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
