Council race headed to runoff
February 06, 2026
Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie voters will return to the polls in March after no candidate received a majority of votes in a special election for an at-large seat on the city council held Jan. 31.
Rodney Anderson led the field with 37.1 percent of the vote, followed by Ana Coca with 22.9 percent. Amber Luckey finished a close third with 21.8 percent.
Michelle Madden received 13.5 percent of the vote, while Mary Dominguez-Santini garnered 4.7 percent.
A runoff election between Anderson and Coca is scheduled for March 14. Early voting will take place March 5 through March 10.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!