Weather limits blood donations
February 13, 2026
North Texas has faced severe winter weather over the past few weeks, impacting local blood donations. The American Red Cross encourages people to roll up their sleeves to donate and help change a life. Blood donors of all types are encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment.
Eighteen blood drives have been canceled across North Texas since the start of 2026 through Feb. 3 due to recent extreme cold, snow and ice, resulting in 547 units of blood and platelet donations going uncollected.
In addition to the disruption of blood drives, dangerous travel conditions have also made it tougher to transport vital blood products, which could potentially affect deliveries to hospitals in some locations.
Please make your appointment to donate blood or platelets using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Dallas-Fort Worth residents can visit:
Irving Blood and Platelet Donation Center
2511 West Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway
Plano Blood and Platelet Donation Center
741 N US-Central Expressway, Suite 1000.
SOURCE The American Red Cross
