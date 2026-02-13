Police make arrest in murder investigation
Irving—The Irving Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of N. Belt Line Road and Finley Road on Feb. 4, at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located Yoduardy Sanchaez, 33, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Officers quickly identified a suspect vehicle and suspect, Kenneth Nixon, 62. Nixon was taken into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.
The investigation uncovered that the shooting was the result of road rage and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with additional information about this incident or Nixon’s involvement is asked to contact Detective Herring at 972-721-2604 or at sherring@IrvingTX.gov. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.
