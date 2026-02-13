Harrison’s journey from firefighter to fire chief
February 13, 2026
Mike Harrison promoted to the Cedar Hill Fire Department’s fire chief.
Cedar Hill—The City of Cedar Hill announced the promotion of former Assistant Fire Chief Mike Harrison to fire chief, elevating a leader whose career reflects dedication, steady growth, and an understanding of the community he has served for more than 28 years.
Chief Harrison has served in every rank within the Cedar Hill Fire Department, including firefighter, driver engineer, captain, battalion chief, assistant chief of EMS, and assistant chief of operations. This ground-up experience provides him with a comprehensive operational perspective and a strong connection to the firefighters and staff he now leads.
“Chief Mike Harrison has dedicated over 28 years of public service to the citizens of Cedar Hill, and we’ve had a front row seat to his steady leadership throughout each rank in the fire department,” City Manager Melissa Valadez said. “His strong operational knowledge and passion for stewardship of the fire department will continue to serve our community well. I am honored to work alongside Fire Chief Mike Harrison as he continues to shape the future of our service delivery to every resident and business in town.”
Throughout his career, Chief Harrison has been recognized for his hands-on leadership style, operational excellence, and commitment to supporting both his team and the broader Cedar Hill community. As fire chief, Harrison will oversee all operations of the Cedar Hill Fire Department, continuing to advance high standards in fire protection, emergency medical services, and community-focused public safety.
Chief Harrison’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the Cedar Hill Fire Department as it continues to provide premier service to the community.
