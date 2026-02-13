Calendar Feb. 15-21

Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with hands-on activities, red-envelope decorating, fortunes and a reading of The Great Race
.
Bento Cakes Decorating (18+)
Feb. 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail.
Bento-box cake decorating workshop. Registration required.
Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m., Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail.
Black History Month program celebrating HBCUs and the Divine Nine with stepping, strolling, music, trivia and more. Attendees encouraged to wear HBCU/Greek paraphernalia.
Sheri Borth Annual Pancake Breakfast
Feb. 21, 8-10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road.
Cedar Hill Lions Club pancake breakfast with sausage, beverages and door prizes.
Feb. 15, noon-3 p.m., 201 Wilshire Drive.
Mardi Gras-themed sourdough class for beginners and curious bakers.
Coppell Writing Fair (Adults)
Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m., Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road.
Workshops, networking, activities, prizes and games with the Kindred Writing Collective. No registration required.
STEAM: The Colors of Acids and Bases
Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway.
Hands-on science using red cabbage to test acidity/alkalinity. Limited to 15 children; no entry after 10:05 a.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Building Maintenance and Construction Workshop
Feb. 19, 1-3 p.m., Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road.
Topic: water heaters, including parts, function, installation and maintenance.
Tips From a Coppell Fraud Detective
Feb. 21, 2-3:30 p.m., Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road.
Coppell Police Department seminar on scams, fraud trends and prevention.
Feb. 17, 6-9 p.m., City Hall, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road.
Local Author Event: Laurene Ragsdale
Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-noon, DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road.
Annual Chili & Stew Fundraiser
Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1409 AF&AM, 111 N. Lyndalyn Ave.
Feb. 21, 1-3 p.m., DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road.
Drop-in creative session; supplies provided.
Feb. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
All ages and skill levels welcome.
Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Children practice reading to trained therapy dogs.
Feb. 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Small-group tutorial; sign up in person or call 972-780-5050. Limit three per session.
19th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 13-15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Asia Times Square, 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway.
Free community event featuring Lunar New Year cultural celebration.
Feb. 15, 4-6 p.m., St. John Church, 1701 W. Jefferson St.
Black History Month event combining board play and financial literacy for all ages.
Feb. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
In the Eye of the Storm: Community Forum
Feb. 20, 7-10 p.m., Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Black History Month forum featuring civic leaders and public officials discussing policy, advocacy and community issues.
Health Is Your Wealth Expo
Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center, 2925 S.H. 161 N.
Wellness expo featuring screenings, panels, vendors and health resources.
Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 N. JJ Lemmon Road.
Feb. 19, 5-7:30 p.m., Hutchins Event Center.
Free Black History Month celebration featuring music, art, games and literature.
Vintage Valentine’s Day Tea
Feb. 15, 2-4 p.m., 303 S. O’Connor Road.
Annual tea with vintage theme, tea service and treats.
Valentine’s Cinnamon Roll Baking Class
Feb. 15, 2 p.m., Holy Rollie Pastry Shop, 3601 Regent Blvd., Suite 110.
Couples baking class; includes decorating a custom rolling pin.
Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m., Paws Colinas Dog Park, 1300 California Crossing.
National Love Your Pet Day pop-up hosted by the Las Colinas Association.
Special Olympics Basketball Tournament
Feb. 21, 9 a.m., Lively Pointe Youth Center, 909 N. O’Connor Road.
Community invited to attend and support athletes.
Feb. 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Vendors, performances, workshops and speakers.
Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd.
Free family winter event.
Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Free tax return preparation assistance.
Black History Month Crafts
Feb. 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Crafts celebrating Black History Month.
Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Vendors, food, cultural exhibits, live entertainment and family activities.
Lancaster Historical Society: Cleo Hearn
Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Rodeo historian Liz Lawless presents “Cleo Hearn Cowboys of Color Western Legacy.”