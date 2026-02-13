Grand Prairie Bond Election

February 13, 2026

From the City of Grand Prairie

Proposition A – Streets: $209.5 Million (estimated $24.99 annually)*

Proposition A will fund nonresidential street improvement projects throughout the city in an effort to make daily travel safer by reducing congestion, improving traffic flow, and allowing for consistent emergency response. The streets that were selected for improvement were identified through a citywide assessment that prioritized condition and use.

Specific Streets Project List

Lake Ridge Parkway Bridge Replacement and Pedestrian Crossing

Between South of Lynn Creek to South City Limit

Description: Add pedestrian/bike access as well as rebuilding of both bridges crossing Joe Pool Lake.  
District: 4 & 6  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $66 Million*   
Phases: 2
Estimate Project Timeline: 3 years

W & E Shady Grove Road

Between Roy Orr Blvd. to N Belt Line Rd.

Description: Roadway reconstruction, widening, and concrete replacement 
District: 1  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $25.8 Million*  
Phases: 2  
Estimated Project Timeline: 3 years  

W Jefferson Street

Between S. Great Southwest to SE 14th St.

Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement  
District: 1 & 5  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $26 Million*  
Phases: 3  
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years  

W & N Carrier Parkway

Between HWY 161 to HWY 360

Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt and concrete replacement  
District: 1  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $19 Million*  
Phases: 1  
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years  

Roy Orr Boulevard

Between N Carrier Pkwy. to Irving City Limits

Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement  
District: 1  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $17 Million*  
Phases: 1  
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years 

W Westchester Parkway

Between S Carrier Pkwy. to Robinson Rd.

Description: Roadway repair and concrete replacement  
District: 6  
Estimated Total Project Cost: $3 Million*  
Phases: 1 
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years

SW 3rd Street

Between W Phillips Ct. to W Main St.

Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
District: 3 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $7.2 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year

S Carrier Parkway

Between W Jefferson St. to Dickey Rd.

Description: Enhance street quality by removing asphalt and replacing it with concrete
District: 1 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $7 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year

W.E. Roberts Street

Between SW 14th St. to S GSW Pkwy.

Description: Enhance street quality by removing asphalt and replacing it with concrete
District: 1
Estimated Total Project Cost: $6.8 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year

W & E Tarrant Road

Between Duncan Perry Rd. to NE 15th St.

Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
District: 1 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $13 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years

N Carrier Pkwy

Between Dalworth St. to Hill St.

Description: Roadway repair, mill asphalt, and concrete replacement
District: 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $2.2 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year

W & E Marshall Drive

Between SE 14th St. to Arlington City LimitsDescription: Mill asphalt and concrete replacement Districts: 1, 2 & 3 Estimated Total Project Cost: $16.5 Million* Phases: 1 Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years 





