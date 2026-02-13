Grand Prairie Bond Election
Proposition A – Streets: $209.5 Million (estimated $24.99 annually)*
Specific Streets Project List
Lake Ridge Parkway Bridge Replacement and Pedestrian Crossing
Between South of Lynn Creek to South City Limit
District: 4 & 6
Estimated Total Project Cost: $66 Million*
Phases: 2
Estimate Project Timeline: 3 years
W & E Shady Grove Road
Between Roy Orr Blvd. to N Belt Line Rd.
District: 1
Estimated Total Project Cost: $25.8 Million*
Phases: 2
Estimated Project Timeline: 3 years
W Jefferson Street
Between S. Great Southwest to SE 14th St.
District: 1 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $26 Million*
Phases: 3
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
W & N Carrier Parkway
Between HWY 161 to HWY 360
District: 1
Estimated Total Project Cost: $19 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
Roy Orr Boulevard
Between N Carrier Pkwy. to Irving City Limits
District: 1
Estimated Total Project Cost: $17 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
W Westchester Parkway
Between S Carrier Pkwy. to Robinson Rd.
District: 6
Estimated Total Project Cost: $3 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
SW 3rd Street
Between W Phillips Ct. to W Main St.
District: 3 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $7.2 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year
S Carrier Parkway
Between W Jefferson St. to Dickey Rd.
District: 1 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $7 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year
W.E. Roberts Street
Between SW 14th St. to S GSW Pkwy.
District: 1
Estimated Total Project Cost: $6.8 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year
W & E Tarrant Road
Between Duncan Perry Rd. to NE 15th St.
District: 1 & 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $13 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
N Carrier Pkwy
Between Dalworth St. to Hill St.
District: 5
Estimated Total Project Cost: $2.2 Million*
Phases: 1
Estimated Project Timeline: 1 year
W & E Marshall Drive
Between SE 14th St. to Arlington City LimitsDescription: Mill asphalt and concrete replacement Districts: 1, 2 & 3 Estimated Total Project Cost: $16.5 Million* Phases: 1 Estimated Project Timeline: 2 years
