Ride Free to Vote with STAR Transit
February 18, 2026
STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places for early voting and Election Day for
the upcoming primary elections. All registered voters who reside within the STAR Transit service area
are eligible to participate. The service area includes Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Seagoville,
Balch Springs, Mesquite, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Hutchins, Lancaster, and Wilmer.
Free early voting rides will be available on weekdays from Tuesday, February 17, through Friday,
February 27.
Saturday service for rides to the polls will be offered on February 21 in Balch Springs, Mesquite, and
Terrell only.
Election Day rides will be provided on Tuesday, March 3.
All STAR Transit services qualify for this offer, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and
STARNow. To ride free, passengers should either tell the bus operator or reservationist they are
traveling to and from the polls or use the code Vote2026 on the STARNow app. Rides are subject to
availability and must be within the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone, and the freeride
program applies only to voters traveling to and from polling locations.
To schedule a free ride, passengers should call STAR Transit at least 30 minutes before their desired
trip. Scheduling agents are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at (877) 6315278.
Riders who prefer to book through STARNow can download the STARNow app for free from the Apple
App Store or Google Play Store.
Se habla español.
For more information on voting locations, visit:
Dallas County – www.DallasCountyVotes.org
Kaufman County – www.KaufmanCounty.net/434/Current-Election-Information
Rockwall County – www.RockwallVotes.com
“We’re proud to support our community and offer free rides to vote,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR
Transit Executive Director. “Voting is one of the most important ways to have your voice heard, and
we’re here to help get you to the polls—no fare required.”
SOURCE STAR Transit
