Dallas County Encourages Voters to Plan Ahead for the March 3 Primary Election
February 19, 2026
Early Voting Runs February 17-27; Election Day Voting Is by Designated Polling Place Only
Dallas, TX — The Dallas County Elections Department is encouraging voters to plan ahead for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election by understanding important differences between Early Voting and Election Day voting locations.
For this primary election, Dallas County voters will not be able to vote at any Vote Center on Election Day. Instead, voters participating in either the Republican or Democratic Primary must vote at their designated polling place on Election Day, March 3. During Early Voting, all voters can cast their ballot at any of the 74 Early Vote Centers across Dallas County.
Early Voting will take place from February 17 through February 27, 2026.
“This election may look different for many voters who are used to voting at any location on Election Day,” said Paul Adams, Election Administrator for the Dallas County Elections Department. “Our message is simple: Know Before You Go. Early Voting remains countywide, but on March 3, voters must vote at their designated polling place. Voters can call 469-627-8683 or visit DallasCountyVotes.org to find their designated polling place if they want to vote on Election Day.”
What Voters Need to Know:
- During Early Voting, voters may vote at any Vote Center in Dallas County.
- On Election Day, March 3, voters must vote at their designated polling place.
- Voters must choose either a Republican or a Democratic primary ballot to participate.
- Voters are encouraged to look up their voting location in advance.
Voters can find their designated Election Day polling place, Early Voting centers, and additional election information at DallasCountyVotes.org or by calling 469-627-8683.
SOURCE Dallas County Elections Department
