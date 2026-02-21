Fire chief announces retirement
February 21, 2026
Coppell—After 33 years with the City of Coppell, the last 20 of those years serving as Coppell Fire Department chief, Kevin Richardson announced his retirement effective Feb. 27.
Richardson first decided to make public safety his career when he was a chemical engineering student going to school at night and working at the Tandy computer electronics plant during the day to support his young family. He was assigned to work with firefighters to help with environmental recovery efforts after a fire at the plant and quickly decided to switch his major.
“I became a volunteer firefighter at first, then got hooked, fell in love, and changed my path,” Richardson said.
After his first paid position in The Colony, he came to Coppell in 1993, first serving as a firefighter/paramedic, then moving quickly through the ranks to become fire chief in 2006.
During his tenure, one of the most notable changes was Coppell’s rapid growth. When he first came to Coppell, Town Center was a lone building in the middle of a pasture that housed every City office and facility.
The number of fire stations has increased from two to five, and Life Safety Park, a one-of-a-kind facility that focuses on prevention education, opened in 2017. The fire department has grown from about 30 employees to more than 100, and an apparatus lease program (which has since evolved into a Capital Replacement Fund) helped modernize and standardize the fleet for smoother operations.
Under Chief Richardson’s leadership, the Coppell Fire Department also earned and maintains an Insurance Services Office Class 1 rating, indicating superior fire service and lower property insurance premiums.
“When somebody calls 911, they expect a highly trained, physically fit, caring firefighter to help and that’s what we provide,” Richardson said. “It may require services from other departments, but we’re not leaving until the situation is taken care of.
“Our people and our service level are what I’m most proud of. Our goal is to provide the same level of service for everybody and treat everybody like they’re our own family members.”
While Richardson has seen the department through many changes and challenges from the evolution of the fire service to natural disasters and a global pandemic, perhaps what he’s most lauded for is his leadership style. Known for his friendly demeanor and putting people first, Richardson combines his commitment to service excellence with a playful spirit and a dash of competitiveness. Anybody who’s ever been on his team, from cornhole to dodgeball, knows he likes to win, said Division Chief Michael McDowell. Also, with his support of education and the department’s Edutainment Troupe, if you’ve ever seen a clown riding around town on a moped, that was probably Chief Richardson.
“As a young firefighter, I looked up to him,” McDowell said. “He has become like a big brother to many, and I’m going to miss the camaraderie and the friendship. He always takes the time to communicate with you on a personal level, but at the same time challenges you to do your best and holds you accountable. And that mustache... who wouldn’t miss that?”
Speaking of mustache, Richardson said his signature facial hair, which began as a way to bring awareness to men’s health during No Shave November, is staying with him in retirement where he says he will be focusing on “catching up on some living.” Plans include extensive travel to New Zealand, Guam, and Europe and rediscovering old hobbies like playing the guitar and enjoying the outdoors with his wife Karla, two adult children, and two grandchildren.
“I have been 100 percent blessed beyond belief,” Richardson said. “I have been so fortunate to be a part of this community and be surrounded by people who have made it so much more fun.”
The public is invited to join Chief Richardson before his final tone out and salute at his retirement reception at 10:30 am, Tuesday, Feb. 24, at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
