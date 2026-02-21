Superintendent announces retirement from DeSoto ISD
February 21, 2026
DeSoto—After dedicated service to the DeSoto Independent School District and a distinguished career in public education, Dr. Usamah Rodgers announced plans to retire as Superintendent of Schools.
Dr. Rodgers’ last day serving in the superintendent role will be Feb. 23, and she will remain with the district through June 30 to support leadership transition efforts. The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees will begin formal discussions regarding the superintendent search during an upcoming board workshop.
“I believe there comes a time when leadership transition is healthy for both the individual and the organization,” Dr. Rodgers said. “I am deeply proud of the work we have accomplished together in DeSoto ISD - work grounded in service, resilience, and a shared commitment to students. I am confident the district is positioned for continued success.”
Board Recognition of Service
Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Board President Chasiti McKissic commended Dr. Rodgers for her steady leadership and ability to guide the district through complex challenges.
“Dr. Rodgers has led DeSoto ISD with integrity, courage, and an unwavering focus on students,” McKissic said.
Highlights of Dr. Rodgers’ Tenure in DeSoto ISD
During her tenure as Superintendent, Dr. Rodgers led and supported districtwide efforts that resulted in measurable and lasting impact, including:
- Being named a Holdsworth Center Champion of Hope, recognizing her leadership, resilience, and commitment to public education
- Being featured in the Texas School Business Journal for her leadership and efforts to stabilize the district during a period of organizational challenge.
- Working collaboratively with community leaders, trustees, and stakeholders to successfully pass the first voter-approved bond in DeSoto ISD in more than two decades, a historic investment that will significantly improve district facilities and learning environments
- Significantly increasing college, career, and military readiness outcomes, ensuring more students graduate prepared for success beyond high school
- Reducing student attrition from approximately 16 percent at district entry to 2 percent, reflecting improved student engagement, retention, and family confidence
- Implementing innovative programming at scale, expanding access to high-quality instructional opportunities and supports across the district
- Strengthening instructional systems, professional learning, and leadership capacity while prioritizing student safety, well-being, and equity.
About Dr. Usamah Rodgers
Dr. Rodgers has served as Superintendent of Schools for DeSoto ISD since June of 2022. Her career in public education includes service as a classroom teacher, campus administrator, and district leader. She is widely respected for her servant leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to strengthening public school systems.
Dr. Rodgers holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy, both from The University of Texas at Austin.
Reflecting on her service, Dr. Rodgers emphasized the collective effort behind the district’s progress.
“The successes of DeSoto ISD belong to our students, educators, staff, families, and Board of Trustees,” she said. “It has been an honor to serve this community and to work alongside so many dedicated professionals.”
