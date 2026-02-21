COMMUNITY CALENDAR Feb. 22–28
Black History Celebration 2026
101 Kenya St., Ste. 100
A morning of worship, reflection and celebration honoring the legacy and resilience of Black history. Attendees are encouraged to wear heritage colors or Sunday best. Family-friendly event.
The Fantasticks
Feb. 22, 8-10 p.m.
505 Travis St.
A musical about young lovers Matt and Luisa whose fathers stage a feud to bring them together. Explores love, disillusionment and growth.
Library Speakers Consortium Virtual Author Talk
Feb. 24, 1 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Tom D. Crouch discusses his book Smithson’s Gamble, detailing the early history of the Smithsonian Institution.
Unveiled: Black History Through Art
Feb. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Participants create art inspired by influential Black artists.
City Council Meeting
Feb. 24, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100
Bark in the Park
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
1570 FM 1382 W.
Guided 1-mile lakeside walk at Joe Poole Lake. Dogs must remain leashed.
COPPELL
Sing Outside The Lines
Feb. 22, 3 p.m.
505 Travis St.
High-energy concert featuring the Coppell Community Chorale and Variations.
Lions Club SPOT Vision Screening
Feb. 25, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Free preliminary vision screenings for children 6 months to 5 years old and children with special needs.
Electronics Recycling Event
Feb. 28, 9 a.m.
505 Travis St.
Drive-thru drop-off benefiting the Coppell Community Chorale.
Dallas Zoo’s Wild Earth Discoveries
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Hands-on nature program exploring seasonal environmental changes.
DESOTO
Local Author Event — Sharon Briggs
Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Meet the author of What Does an Angel Do?
Brilliance That Built The World
Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m.
DeSoto Corner Theater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Presentation exploring the world’s greatest inventors.
Mental Health First Aid Workshop
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Workshop covering mental health awareness, crisis response and resources.
Author Conversation & Signing with Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
DUNCANVILLE
Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas
Feb. 23, 3-5 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Information on job listings, fairs and hiring events.
CEDC Joint Meeting with City Council and TIF Board
Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Rhythm & Roots
Feb. 22, 3-5 p.m.
Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center, 2925 SH 161 N
Celebration of Black history through music, dance and storytelling.
Hoops for History Basketball Game
Feb. 26, 5:30-8 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes St.
Winterfest
Feb. 27, 8-11 p.m.
The Epic, 2960 Epic Place
Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road
Decade Party
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
3124 State Highway 161
Grand Prairie Black Film & Creative Festival
Feb. 28, 1-9 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Grow Local: Beginner’s Guide to Vegetable Gardening
Feb. 28, 1-2 p.m.
Main Library, 901 Conover Drive
HUTCHINS
Senior Center Pictionary
Feb. 25, 10 a.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.
DFW TX Hikers
Feb. 28, 7:15 a.m.
2800 Post Oak Road
IRVING
Love, Libations & Landscapes
Feb. 22, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 300
World Oddities Expo
Feb. 22
Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Wonka’s Workshop
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lee Park Recreation Center, 3000 Pamela Drive
18th Annual Texas Independence Day Chili Cook-Off
Feb. 28, 1-4 p.m.
The Ginger Man, 5228 N. O’Connor Blvd., Ste. 126
LANCASTER
Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Feb. 23, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Ages 12 and up. $5 per session or $20 per month.
AARP Tax-Aide
Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Free tax preparation assistance.
Black History Month Jeopardy
Feb. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
