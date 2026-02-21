COMMUNITY CALENDAR Feb. 22–28

February 21, 2026

Cedar Hill

Black History Celebration 2026

Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.
101 Kenya St., Ste. 100
A morning of worship, reflection and celebration honoring the legacy and resilience of Black history. Attendees are encouraged to wear heritage colors or Sunday best. Family-friendly event.

The Fantasticks
Feb. 22, 8-10 p.m.
505 Travis St.
A musical about young lovers Matt and Luisa whose fathers stage a feud to bring them together. Explores love, disillusionment and growth.

Library Speakers Consortium Virtual Author Talk
Feb. 24, 1 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Tom D. Crouch discusses his book Smithson’s Gamble, detailing the early history of the Smithsonian Institution.

Unveiled: Black History Through Art
Feb. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Participants create art inspired by influential Black artists.

City Council Meeting
Feb. 24, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100

Bark in the Park
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
1570 FM 1382 W.
Guided 1-mile lakeside walk at Joe Poole Lake. Dogs must remain leashed.

COPPELL

Sing Outside The Lines
Feb. 22, 3 p.m.
505 Travis St.
High-energy concert featuring the Coppell Community Chorale and Variations.

Lions Club SPOT Vision Screening
Feb. 25, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Free preliminary vision screenings for children 6 months to 5 years old and children with special needs.

Electronics Recycling Event
Feb. 28, 9 a.m.
505 Travis St.
Drive-thru drop-off benefiting the Coppell Community Chorale.

Dallas Zoo’s Wild Earth Discoveries
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Hands-on nature program exploring seasonal environmental changes.

DESOTO

Local Author Event — Sharon Briggs
Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Meet the author of What Does an Angel Do?

Brilliance That Built The World
Feb. 27, 7-9 p.m.
DeSoto Corner Theater, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Presentation exploring the world’s greatest inventors.

Mental Health First Aid Workshop
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Workshop covering mental health awareness, crisis response and resources.

Author Conversation & Signing with Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-noon
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road

DUNCANVILLE

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas
Feb. 23, 3-5 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Information on job listings, fairs and hiring events.

CEDC Joint Meeting with City Council and TIF Board
Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Rhythm & Roots
Feb. 22, 3-5 p.m.
Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center, 2925 SH 161 N
Celebration of Black history through music, dance and storytelling.

Hoops for History Basketball Game
Feb. 26, 5:30-8 p.m.
Dalworth Recreation Center, 2012 Spikes St.

Watch a Grand Prairie basketball team take on the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Winterfest
Feb. 27, 8-11 p.m.
The Epic, 2960 Epic Place

Frost Fest brings free family winter fun to Irving. There's a little something for snow angels of every age, so slide on over.

Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Road

Ring in the year of the horse with activities that celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Decade Party
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
3124 State Highway 161

Whether you're channeling the '70s, '80s, '90s or beyond, come dressed in your favorite decade's look and enjoy food, fun, fitness, and more, alongside appearances from our Crunch Perks Partners.

Grand Prairie Black Film & Creative Festival
Feb. 28, 1-9 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.

Grow Local: Beginner’s Guide to Vegetable Gardening
Feb. 28, 1-2 p.m.
Main Library, 901 Conover Drive

HUTCHINS

Senior Center Pictionary
Feb. 25, 10 a.m.
Atwell Library, 300 N. Denton St.

DFW TX Hikers
Feb. 28, 7:15 a.m.
2800 Post Oak Road

IRVING

Love, Libations & Landscapes
Feb. 22, 2 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 300

Pour your heart onto a canvas during this special Love Month paint & sip event at Irving Arts Center. Price includes painting supplies, light bites, and refreshments.

World Oddities Expo
Feb. 22
Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.

The World Oddities Expo is a traveling oddities festival- a peculiar paradise where weird thrives! We pride ourselves on being an all inclusive artisan and small business fueled mega-convention.

Wonka’s Workshop
Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lee Park Recreation Center, 3000 Pamela Drive

Sweet surprises, golden tickets, and candy-coated fun await at this whimsical event inspired by the magic of Wonka. Families are invited to explore hands-on activities, tasty treats, and plenty of chocolatey fun.

18th Annual Texas Independence Day Chili Cook-Off
Feb. 28, 1-4 p.m.
The Ginger Man, 5228 N. O’Connor Blvd., Ste. 126

Spice things up and show off your culinary skills at our upcoming Chili Cook-off.

LANCASTER

Coffee, Cocoa & Crafts
Feb. 23, 10-11 a.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Ages 12 and up. $5 per session or $20 per month.

AARP Tax-Aide
Feb. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Free tax preparation assistance.

Black History Month Jeopardy
Feb. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Test your understanding of the impactful contributions, achievements, and cultural milestones of Black history.





