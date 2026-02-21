Paula Dee (Chandler) Martin
February 21, 2026
Paula Dee (Chandler) Martin, 67, of Lewisville, Texas, went home to Jesus on February 6, 2026, after a courageous, brief battle with lung cancer. Born November 24, 1958, in Chandler, Oklahoma, Paula was attentive, faithful, and life-giving. She noticed people, stayed present, and served quietly. Married to Paul for 46 years, she strengthened her daughters—Beth, Kimber, and Emily—and all who knew her. When you were with Paula, you knew you mattered. Paula’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Irving Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donate to Irving Cares (irvingcares.org).
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!