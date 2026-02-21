Hamfest connects hobbyists
/Photo provided by Irving Amateur Ham Radio Club
Irving—Long before smartphones and social media connected the globe, voices from Irving were already traveling thousands of miles through the air.
Nearly 70 years after its founding, the Irving Amateur Radio Club continues to keep that tradition alive, one transmission at a time.
Founded in 1955, the club has operated continuously in Irving and today includes about 56 active members who share a passion for amateur radio, commonly known as ham radio. The group blends technical skills, community service and camaraderie into a hobby that stretches far beyond city limits.
Now, members are preparing for their biggest event of the year: Hamfest, scheduled for March 7.
The annual gathering attracts amateur radio operators from across the Metroplex and beyond. Organizers say attendees from around Texas and Oklahoma have already committed to making the trip.
Hamfest will once again be held at Betcha Bingo, a longtime supporter of the club. The bingo hall not only hosts meetings but also stores much of the club’s equipment and provides financial support.
“We are a 501(c)(3), as [Betcha Bingo owner Melodye Green’s] operation is,” club President Ron Ford said. “She donates funds from her operation to other 501(c)(3)s, and we happen to be one of the benefactors.”
Ford said the partnership has been in place since at least the early 2000s.
“It's a great relationship,” he said.
A marketplace for makers
Hamfest functions as both a social gathering and a technical marketplace. Vendors and hobbyists bring radios, antennas, cables and accessories, turning the venue into a bustling flea market for radio enthusiasts.
“It is a flea market where you're looking at equipment and radios, but it's also antennas, cables and accessories,” Kirk Hooks, communications director, said.
But for many operators, amateur radio is about more than buying equipment, it is about building it.
“Part of the definition of amateur radio is the advancing of technical skills and the technical and communication faces of the art of radio,” Hooks said. “A large part of it is us learning to advance our hobby and to advance our skills. Not only do we buy retail, but we build our own stuff.”
Hamfest offers access to tools and hard-to-find components that hobbyists use to design and construct their own systems. It also provides a rare opportunity for radio operators to gather face-to-face.
A lifeline in emergencies
While ham radio is often viewed as a pastime, it has repeatedly proven its value during emergencies.
When traditional communication systems fail, amateur radio operators can provide a critical link. Using battery-powered radios and improvised antennas, operators can relay information during disasters and widespread outages.
“In the event of a crisis, amateur radio, throughout the country has been used over the years,” Hooks said. "Most recently we saw it prominently in play during Hurricane Helene in the Carolinas. It’s a hobby, but it's also for preparation. So, we can again help the community in a crisis.”
Ford said the equipment used by club members can operate independently of the electrical grid.
“Radios that we have can operate off of battery,” he said. “So, when everything else fails, we can operate on basically a 12-volt battery and a radio with a wire thrown in a tree.”
The club regularly participates in preparedness exercises such as “Parks on the Air,” where members set up portable stations in parks using only battery power to simulate grid-down scenarios.
Global friendships, local roots
Beyond emergency preparedness and technical experimentation, ham radio fosters unexpected social connections.
Members have communicated with operators in Mexico, Belarus, the Netherlands and numerous other countries. What begins as a call sign exchange can turn into lasting friendships.
“I met a fellow from Germany who I talked to on the radio, and he came over here on vacation,” Ford said. “He visited us and spent a day at the shack with us. The social aspect of the hobby is one of those unwritten things that it's hard to measure, but it's certainly there.”
As Hamfest approaches, the Irving Amateur Radio Club is preparing to welcome both seasoned operators and newcomers curious about the crackle of static and the thrill of making contact.
