Duncanville Public Library invites community input
February 27, 2026
Duncanville—The City of Duncanville Public Library is launching a comprehensive community engagement effort that invites residents to help shape the future of library services through an online survey and a series of focus groups. This initiative is designed to gather detailed feedback about how people use the library today and what they would like to see in the years ahead, including new programs, services, technologies, and more.
The Community Needs Assessment Survey asks about library use, satisfaction with current offerings and priorities for improvement. Community members can access the survey online at: https://libraryiq.mysocialpinpoint.com/duncanville-public-library-community-needs assessment/duncanville-public-library-survey
To gather deeper, conversation-based input, the library is also offering focus groups where participants can discuss their experiences, needs, and ideas in more detail. Information about the focus groups, including dates, times, and registration details, is available at: https://libraryiq.mysocialpinpoint.com/duncanville-public-library-community-needs assessment/focus-groups
All of these opportunities are part of the Duncanville Public Library Community Needs Assessment website, which serves as the central hub for this project:
Feedback gathered through the survey and focus groups will be used to guide data informed strategic planning and ensure the library continues to reflect the needs and aspirations of Duncanville residents.
Community members are encouraged to participate in one or more of these opportunities and to invite friends, neighbors, and colleagues to share their perspectives as well.
SOURCE City of Duncanville
