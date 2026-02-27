DFW named a best airport
February 27, 2026
DFW Airport—For the fourth-consecutive year, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has been recognized for its outstanding customer experience. According to Airports Council International (ACI) World, DFW earned the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Award, marking its fourth honor since 2022 in the category for large airports serving over 40 million passengers annually.
The ASQ Award is based on third-party customer survey responses and is the premier airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program around the world.
“Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row is especially meaningful as it coincides with the largest construction program in our airport’s history,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s executive vice president, chief revenue officer. “Even as we modernize and expand, our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience never wavers. This recognition shows that our customers feel that dedication.”
The ASQ program, launched in 2006, evaluates more than 50 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger journey, including ease of wayfinding, cleanliness, check-in efficiency, airport ambience, and shopping and dining offerings.
In 2025, nearly 707,000 surveys were completed worldwide, with more than half of the world’s air travelers passing through an ASQ-rated airport, underscoring the program’s global reach and trusted methodology.
