Community Calendar, March 1–7
Cedar Hill
Win Big During the 2026 World Cup!
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Keynote speaker Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, will share insights on FIFA 2026 and its impact on local communities.
Annual Citywide Block Party
March 7, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Community celebration featuring music, food and family-friendly activities.
Plants for Backyard Birding
March 7, 5–7 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Learn about native plants that attract birds with Nick Kowalske of Texas Conservation Alliance.
Coppell
Springtime Harmonies
March 1, 3 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Coppell Community Orchestra celebrates the arrival of spring.
Kaleidoscope: A Celebration of Art & Cultures
March 7, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Old Town Coppell, 768 W. Main St.
Festival featuring global performances, cuisine and activities.
DeSoto
City Council Meeting
March 3, 6–9 p.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
Local Author Event — Alicia Brauer
March 4, 5–7 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
City of DeSoto’s 77th Birthday Celebration
March 7, 9–11 a.m.
DeSoto Civic Center
Community celebration with King and Queen nominations open.
Duncanville
Mobile Adoption Event
March 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
1040 W. Wheatland Road
Dogs over 6 months old are free at the event.
Grand Prairie
City Council Meeting
March 3, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
City Hall, 300 W. Main St.
State of the City
March 5, 6 p.m.
Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center, 2925 SH 161
The Waterfront Market
March 6, 5–10 p.m.
The Epic, 2961 S. SH 161
Johnson Creek Cleanup
March 7, 9 a.m.–noon
2620 Avenue K
15th Annual GPISD Experience
March 7, 9 a.m.–noon
Dubiski Career High School, 2990 S. SH 161
Apply Early Pass to submit your application for the 2026-2027 school year before it opens to the public. Event has student performances, petting zoo, carnival games, etc.
Soroptimist Sneaker Ball
March 7, 6–10 p.m.
Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway
Put on your fancy clothes with your sparkling sneakers and join Soroptimist International of Grand Prairie for dinner, dancing, inspirational stories of women and girls who are overcoming obstacles, auction prizes.
Hutchins
City Council Meeting
March 2, 6:30 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. JJ Lemmon Road
Irving
The Inflatable Road Show
March 2–4
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Meet leading manufacturers and vendors showcasing the latest inflatables, equipment.
North Texas Teen Book Festival
March 6–7
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
Watch your favorite authors speak and answer audience questions.
Irving’s Got Talent 2026 Competition
March 6, 7 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Showcase features outstanding teen performers from across the community.
RANGFEST – Dallas Color Festival 2026
March 7, 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
300 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
A lively and colorful event that captures the essence of Holi in Dallas. Celebrate with music, dance, food.
Jason Thing Gallery Reception
March 7, 2–4 p.m.
Irving Arts Center
Lancaster
AARP Tax-Aide
March 5, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Library, 1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Duck Derby
March 7, 10 a.m.–noon
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Families and friends can decorate their ducks, compete in the Best Decorated Duck Contest, and cheer them on for awards in speed.
