Shelter dogs featured at adoption event
Irving—Irving Animal Services hosted a pop-up adoption event at Pet Supplies Plus on MacArthur Boulevard on Feb. 21, featuring four large-breed dogs that had been at the shelter for an extended period.
To encourage adoptions, the shelter waved all adoption fees for the dogs during the event.
Irving Animal Care Campus is currently undergoing construction, limiting available space for animals and increasing the urgency to find homes for pets in its care. Officials said all animals adopted from the shelter are fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
Outreach Coordinator Egan Dobson introduced the dogs to visitors throughout the event.
Among them was Dodger, a 1-year-old pit bull mix.
“He's about 1-year old, a little pity mix, super dog, friendly, and properly potty trained,” Dobson said.
Muneca, a nap-loving husky, also attended.
“She’s a husky mix with beautiful blue eyes, also about a year old,” Dobson said.
Rounding out the group were Nala, a 3-year-old Weimaraner mix, and Babe, a gray-and-white 1-year-old pit bull mix.
The pop-up format allows the shelter to bring adoptable pets directly into the community, where potential adopters may be more likely to encounter them. Officials said additional small adoption events will be held throughout Irving and will be announced on the Irving Animal Services website under the events section.
In addition to adoption efforts, the shelter is partnering with the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection to host a low-cost vaccine clinic May 23 at the Irving Animal Care Campus.
Animals are available for viewing and adoption at the shelter during regular operating hours.
“The shelter is full of amazing animals looking for their forever home,” Dobson said. “Sometimes they come as strays, sometimes from another home, but all those pets are happy and deserving of a wonderful life.”
