Suspect dies in police custody
February 27, 2026
Irving—The Irving Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation on Feb. 23. At approximately 7:50 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop near N. Belt Line Road and Cross Country Trail. During the stop, officers attempted to take the driver into custody for possession of narcotics. The suspect resisted arrest and engaged in a physical struggle with officers.
After the suspect was placed in handcuffs, officers observed that the suspect sustained injuries as a result of the struggle. The Irving Fire Department arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. An autopsy will be conducted by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. No officers were injured during the incident.
In accordance with standard procedure, the Irving Police Department has initiated both a criminal and administrative investigation. The Dallas County Public Integrity Unit will also conduct a separate investigation. All investigations are in the very early stages, and no additional information is available at this time.
SOURCE Irving Police Department
