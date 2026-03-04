Discontinued Use of Penny at City Payment Windows
March 04, 2026
Irving--The U.S. government is phasing out the penny because it costs more to make than it’s worth and is rarely used in everyday purchases.
As pennies are removed from circulation, cash transactions will be rounded down to the nearest 5 or 0 cents. This rounding does not increase the total cost of your purchase. Credit and debit card payments are not affected.
What It Means for Customers
The U.S. government has announced plans to phase out the penny from circulation. This decision was made because pennies are rarely used in everyday transactions and cost more to produce than they are worth. As a result, fewer pennies will be available over time, and businesses across the country are adjusting how they handle cash transactions.
How This Affects Payments
Only cash payments are impacted by the penny phase-out. When paying with cash, the total purchase amount will be rounded down to the nearest 5 or 0 cents, unless the credit can be applied to the account. This rounding is applied to the final total, not individual items, and follows standard rounding rules.
All cash transactions will round down or a credit will be applied to the account.
Payments made by credit card, debit card or other electronic methods are not affected. These transactions will continue to be charged to the exact amount, just as they are today.
Does Rounding Cost More?
No. Rounding does not increase prices or create additional charges. The price of goods and services remains the same, only the way cash change is handled is different.
Why This Change is Happening
Pennies are no longer practical for most purchases, and producing them costs more than one cent each. Phasing out the penny helps reduce costs and improves efficiency while keeping transactions fair and simple for customers.
What Customers Can Do
To avoid rounding altogether, customers are encouraged to:
- Use credit or debit cards
- Provide exact change when paying with cash
For more information, contact Iliza Sebikali, City of Irving Treasury Manager, at (972) 721-4633 or via email.
The City of Irving appreciates its customers understanding as this national change is implemented. The goal is to make this transition as simple and transparent as possible while continuing to provide reliable service to customers.
SOURCE: City of Irving
