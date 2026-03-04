Voters decide key primary races
March 04, 2026
Dallas—Nearly 300,000 Dallas County voters cast ballots in the March 3 primary elections, marking the highest primary turnout in at least a decade.
About 19 percent of the county’s registered voters participated in the election. Of those, approximately 204,000 were Democratic voters and 72,000 were Republican voters.
The results set the stage for several runoff elections in May and determined which candidates will advance to the November general election in a number of key statewide and regional races.
Governor and U.S. Senate races
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Gina Hinojosa in the November election for governor.
Meanwhile, the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate will head to a runoff after neither candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote. Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will face each other in the May 26 runoff.
On the Democratic side of the Senate race, James Talarico secured the party’s nomination after defeating Dallas-area U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett by roughly 150,000 votes statewide. In Dallas County, however, Crockett led Talarico by about 20 percent.
Congressional races
Several congressional contests also remain undecided following the primary election.
In Congressional District 33, both Democratic and Republican candidates will head to runoff elections after no candidate received more than half the vote.
Collin Allred is expected to face Julie Johnson in the Democratic runoff, while Patrick Gillespie is likely to face John Sims for the Republican nomination.
In Congressional District 24, Democratic candidates Kevin Burge and TJ Ware will advance to a May runoff. The winner will challenge Republican incumbent Beth Van Duyne in November.
Statewide offices
Two additional statewide races are also heading to runoff elections.
Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski are expected to face off in the Democratic runoff for Texas attorney general. On the Republican side, Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy will compete for their party’s nomination.
In the race for Texas comptroller, Republican Don Huffines won the primary outright and will face Democrat Sarah Eckhardt in the general election.
The race for Texas agriculture commissioner also saw an upset. After three terms in office, incumbent Sid Miller was defeated in the Republican primary by challenger Nate Sheets, a beekeeper. Sheets will face Democrat Clayton Tucker in November.
For the Railroad Commission of Texas, Republican candidates Jim Wright and Bo French will compete in a runoff after both secured just over 30 percent of the vote. The eventual nominee will face Democrat Jon Rosenthal in November.
State legislative races
Several legislative contests in North Texas also took shape following the primaries.
Republican incumbent Jake Ellzey secured his party’s nomination for Texas House District 6 and will face Democrat Danny Minton in November.
In Congressional District 30, Pastor Frederick Haynes III won the Democratic nomination outright. He will face the winner of a Republican runoff between Everett Jackson and Sholdon Daniels.
For the Texas State Board of Education, District 13 will feature a matchup between Democratic incumbent Tiffany Clark and Republican April Moore in the November election.
District 14 will see Democrat Amy Taylor face Republican Mindy Bumgarner after both candidates ran unopposed in the primaries.
Many Texas House races featured incumbents running without primary challengers, and several will not face opposition in the general election.
In House District 115, Democrat Cassandra Hernandez will face Republican Danny Rosellini in November. In District 103, Republican Melanie Medley-Thomas will challenge Democratic incumbent Rafael Anchía.
State Senate District 22 will see Republican State Rep. David Cook face Democratic challenger Amy Martinez-Salas in November.
Tarrant County race
In neighboring Tarrant County, voters also decided a key local race. County Judge Tim O’Hare secured his party’s nomination and will face Alisa Simmons in the November election.
With several races still undecided, voters will return to the polls May 26 for runoff elections that will determine the final candidates heading into the November general election.
