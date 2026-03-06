Shooting leaves two dead
March 06, 2026
Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of South Carrier Parkway on Wednesday, February 25 at around 2:30 p.m. Officers located an adult male in a parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported by medics to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced him deceased.
A second adult male, who also sustained gunshot wounds, fled the scene to another location before being transported by medics to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Detectives determined that the two deceased individuals were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. During the incident, a third suspect who was an acquaintance of one of the individuals, also retrieved a firearm and fired at one of the men before fleeing the scene with an additional accomplice.
Detectives later located both suspects and took them into custody without incident. Cameron Mills, 18 years of age, and Jeremiah Anderson, 18 years of age, were each charged with Capital Murder.
The identities of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.
