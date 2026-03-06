Community Calendar, March 8–14
CEDAR HILL
Lego Education Science Lab
March 9, 12:30 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Hands-on science lessons using LEGOs.
City Council Meeting
March 10, 6 p.m.
285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100
You Up Next – Live Music Talent Showcase
March 11, 5–7 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Road
Musicians of all levels perform, jam and connect.
An Evening with Victoria Christopher Murray
March 13, 6–8 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
In-person author talk with Q&A.
Animal Encounter in the Nature Nook
March 14, 11 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Family-friendly drop-in experience with an education animal ambassador.
COPPELL
Animal Portraits
March 9, 6–7:30 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Create artwork from a pet photo (8x10 required) or use one provided.
Adult First Aid & CPR-AED Class
March 12, 6–9 p.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road
Instructor-led, non-certification emergency response training.
Sunset Socials: Music in Old Town
March 13, 7–9 p.m.
Old Town Coppell, 768 W. Main St.
Live 90 performs hits from the 1990s.
Sustainable Transportation Workshop
March 14, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Workshop on eco-friendly travel practices. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
DESOTO
Computer Classes for Adults – Internet Skills
March 11, noon–1 p.m. (lab open until 1:30 p.m.)
211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Practice typing, navigating online forms and password protection.
Tour the New Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC)
March 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cimarron Family Aquatic Center, 199 Red River Trail
Guided tours of the new facility.
5K Shamrock Shake Fun Run or Walk
March 14, 8 a.m.–noon
Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive
St. Patrick’s Day-themed 5K for all ages.
A League of Their Own
March 14, noon–3 p.m.
211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Women’s History Month film screening.
DUNCANVILLE
Lego Maniacs
March 9, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Craftastic
March 10, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
Hands-on crafts for adults, open to all ages.
Mommy & Son Day Out – The Daring Duo
March 14, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
201 James Collins Blvd.
GRAND PRAIRIE
Women Inspiring Women Forum
March 12, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Event Center, 1025 W. Pioneer Parkway
GO Bond Election Information Session (Spanish)
March 12, 6:30–8 p.m.
Main Library, 901 Conover Drive
The Prince of Egypt: The Musical
March 13–14, 8–10 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Shamrock Social
March 14, 2–6 p.m.
EpicCentral, 2961 State Highway 161
You Just Had To Be There Fest
March 14, 4 p.m.
The Epic Theater, 2961 State Highway 161
Family-friendly music festival celebrating the late 1990s and early 2000s.
HUTCHINS
Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
March 9, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. J.J. Lemmon Road
Keep Hutchins Beautiful
March 10, 6 p.m.
City Hall, 400 N. J.J. Lemmon Road
IRVING
Try Curling: Learn to Curl Like an Olympian
March 8, 3 p.m.
211 Cowboys Parkway
City Council Meeting
March 12, 7 p.m.
City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.
PetSmart Adoption Event
March 14, 10 a.m.–noon
8100 Walton Blvd.
Spring Break: Le Théâtre de Marionette – Silly Strings
March 14, 2:30 p.m.
South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Drive
A Classic’s Classic
March 14, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 300
Irving Symphony Orchestra performance featuring guest soloist Vicente Campos.
LANCASTER
AARP Tax-Aide
March 12, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Family Story Time
March 14, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
2nd Saturday Vendor Market: Women’s International Month Edition
March 14, 5–8 p.m.
Heritage Park, 250 N. Dallas Ave.
Vendors, music, food and art celebrating women-owned businesses.
