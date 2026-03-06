Lancaster ISD Trustees call $376 M bond election

Lancaster—The Lancaster Independent School District (Lancaster ISD) Board of Trustees has called a bond election for May 2026. This bond proposal invests in Lancaster ISD schools by improving facilities, strengthening safety and infrastructure, expanding career and technical education opportunities, and preparing for future growth, all with no tax rate increase.
The four propositions included in the $376,005,000 million bond election include the following:
Proposition A ($322 million) provides facility upgrades at every Lancaster ISD campus, ensuring safe, functional, and modern learning environments for students and staff. Improvements across the district include roof replacements, HVAC and climate control upgrades, plumbing and restroom renovations, secure campus entries, fencing, traffic improvements, removal of aging portable buildings, and updated signage.
Proposition B ($3.4 million) is allocated for replacing outdated instructional technology for both students and staff, guaranteeing continued access to modern learning tools.
Proposition C ($35.25 million) funds the renovations to campus indoor facilities, including an HVAC system, expanded locker rooms, weight room and training area renovations, turf, safety and security upgrades and updated signage.
Proposition D ($15.25 million) upgrades athletic facilities, including Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium and Old Tiger Stadium, with track and turf replacement, restroom renovations, and safety enhancements.
The proposed bond cost will not increase the local tax rate. This is possible through increases in property values, which expand the district's existing tax capacity over time, along with careful debt repayment by the District.
“Calling a bond election is not something we take lightly,” said Lancaster ISD Superintendent Dr. A. K. Perera. “This decision is rooted in our responsibility to meet the real, growing needs of our students today and for the future. This bond election gives our community the opportunity to learn more about our facilities, our programs, and the challenges we are working to address across the district.
“I encourage our residents to review the facts, understand the propositions, and engage in this process so they can make an informed decision about the future of Lancaster ISD.”
To participate in the May 2 bond election, you must be a resident of the district and registered to vote. The deadline to register is April 2. For information on how to register and to check your voting status, please visit votetexas.gov.
Early voting will take place from April 20 through April 28. Election Day is May 2.
For more information about the bond proposals, visit bond.lancasterisd.org.