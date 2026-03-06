GP celebrates Lunar New Year
Grand Prairie celebrated Lunar New Year for three weekends in February at Asia Times Square.
Jennifer Le, college student at UTD, came from Garland for the second year to celebrate. “There is a celebration in Garland, but it’s smaller. I like strolling around here. I was born in the year of the pig. This year is the year of the fire horse, and I’m not sure if it will be a lucky animal.”
In the Asian Zodiac, there are 12 animals, but the fire horse is only every 60 years said Bichlan Nguyen, property manager. “This is the 19th year and every year it grows. The fire horse is a sign representing independence. I think it will be a lucky year.”
Tellamecus Forsythe, of Arlington, came with her son and daughter-in-law. “I love the food here. I love coming to see the different cultures celebrating together here. I’m a vegetarian so I am looking forward to finding something with tofu.”
Lunar New Year is one of the biggest events of the year. “It’s a combination like western new year, Christmas and Thanksgiving all into one. Growing up I experienced watching lion dancing, and the beating of the drums calls up those feelings, and there is so much energy throughout the hallways,” Michelle Tran, marketing manager for Asia Times Square, said. “There are so many demographics of people, so many cultures here and it’s so easy to celebrate here.”
Besides all the food and vendors, singers, dancers and even karaoke were performed in the ballroom.
Powered by the People had a booth registering people to vote. “The Asian community are told to keep your head down and don’t make waves, but voting is your right as a citizen,” Denise Dang, who was manning their booth, said.
Asia Times Square also serves as a voting location.
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!