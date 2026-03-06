Dear Editor,
March 06, 2026
At many points throughout DART’s history, Irving has been embroiled in divisive debate regarding its transit system. In 1996, many criticized it for its lack of development during its 12 years of existence. As a result, a bitter campaign preceded Irving’s vote whether to remain in the Dallas Area Rapid Transit authority.
For those who may not remember, the stakes for this election were high — economically, politically and socially. And both sides had a litany of legitimate arguments.
Economic-development officials claimed Irving needed to remain in DART to maintain its status as the leading corporate location in the Metroplex, and one of the top business centers in the nation. On the other hand, critics of DART said the city was wasting millions of dollars — money that could be spent elsewhere, such as on the renovation of Texas Stadium — annually on a transit system that was little more than a bus service. An alternative transit system was even proposed.
Politically, the city’s desire to be a leader in the region was at stake, according to those in favor of remaining in DART. Opponents said Irving was being taken for granted, with the transit system simply accepting Irving’s money — the second-largest contribution to the system — without really addressing its needs.
But the greatest potential damage to Irving may have been socially. The transit issue was extremely divisive, with those on opposite sides often refusing to speak to each other, and not simply at a neighborhood level. Indeed, some of the city’s most powerful leaders — people Irving has trusted to work together to maintain appropriate growth — maintained vows of silence.
In retrospect, it is doubtful events regarding Irving transportation could have proceeded much better.
Withdrawal elections were planned in the cities of Carrollton, Irving, Plano and Rowlett for August 10th of that year. The citizens in all four cities voted to remain in DART with 77, 57, 77 and 67 percent, respectively, voting "Yes."
During the hard-fought campaign, DART officials made significant efforts to improve education and awareness of mass-transit opportunities in Irving. Shortly after Irving voters decided to remain in DART, the transit authority took unprecedented measures to ensure the Trinity Railway commuter-rail line began operations on schedule.
No longer could anyone say Irving was being taken for granted in the transit arena; in fact, the city has begun to assume a leadership role. Eventually, Irving offered itself as a conduit between the Fort Worth Transportation Authority — once better known as the “T” — and DART in a historic interlocal agreement that also included the Dallas County Urban and Reclamation District.
This agreement has since shown tangible results and should serve as the foundation of an economic and political boon for Irving within the region for years to come.
Had the DART vote gone the other way, Irving would not have commuter-rail service, would not be a leader in the region’s transportation plans, and the interlocal agreement between the transit authorities likely would be an unrealized dream. Whether the flow of new corporations to Irving would have been jeopardized is debatable, but having DART in Irving’s corner certainly does not hurt the city’s economic-development efforts.
To this point, Irving’s decision to remain in DART has proved to be a wise choice — for Irving and the entire region.
Manuel Benavidez
A healthy Dallas County requires great community news.
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!
Please support The Rambler by subscribing today!