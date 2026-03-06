DART announces fare adjustments
March 06, 2026
Dallas—Changes to regional fares include 25 percent decrease in Regional Day Pass price and adjustments to discount fares
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will implement updated fare pricing effective March 1. The adjustments are designed to simplify the fare structure, improve equity across rider categories, and support the long-term sustainability of transit service across DART’s 13 member cities.
Most notably, a Regional Day Pass will be reduced to $9. Reduced fare day passes, which are available to those eligible including seniors, persons with disabilities, Medicare card holders, and qualifying students, will be corrected to $4.50. Reduced fare passes are typically 50 percent the price of a regular fare and these March 1 changes reflect that.
A Regional pass allows a purchaser access to all services from DART, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transit Authority under one fare.
Fare Changes:
Regional Day Pass
Current Regular Fare: $12.00
New Regular Fare: $9.00
Current Reduced Fare: $3.00
New Reduced Fare: $4.50
Regional 31 Day Pass
Current Regular Fare: $192.00
New Regular Fare: $192.00
Current Reduced Fare: $48.00
New Reduced Fare: $96.00
Under new fare structure, the DART Senior Retail Annual Pass has been discontinued. Previous users of this product are encouraged to use a Reduced Fare 31-Day Pass.
DART provides bus, light rail, GoLink, paratransit, and commuter rail services across 700 square miles, moving more than 220,000 riders daily. Fare revenues support service reliability, safety investments, and fleet modernization as North Texas continues to grow.
Updated fares will be reflected in the GoPass app, on DART.org, at ticket vending machines, and across all customer materials prior to March 1. Riders with questions are encouraged to visit DART.org or contact DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111
SOURCE Dallas Area Rapid Transit
