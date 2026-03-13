JA Dallas names student of the year
March 13, 2026
Dallas—Junior Achievement of Dallas (JA Dallas) has named JaiMarie Bardwell the 2026 JA Dallas Student of the Year. A senior at Irving High School, Bardwell was selected for her leadership, service and commitment to creating opportunity for others. As part of the recognition, Bardwell will receive the Sandi Smith Scholarship, a $15,000 award to support her higher education journey and future career goals.
Bardwell has been involved with JA Dallas through JA High School Heroes, mentoring elementary students by helping deliver Junior Achievement lessons. In her application essay, she described advocacy as: “believing in one’s worth, taking action, and seeking solutions” — a perspective she puts into practice by building confidence and real-world skills through her volunteer leadership.
Beyond JA, Bardwell has demonstrated leadership and service through roles including Superintendent’s Council and Future Leaders of Irving. She has also volunteered with the Irving Schools Foundation, supporting efforts such as Community-to-Class Stocking and Supplies for Success to help organize and distribute school supplies for local students and classrooms.
As the JA Dallas Student of the Year, Bardwell will play a key role in the upcoming Dallas Business Hall of Fame, presented by Ryan, LLC, on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. During the event, she will address an audience of business and community leaders, sharing her inspiring journey and future aspirations.
The 2026 Dallas Business Hall of Fame will honor Susan Adzick, president of McLane Restaurant; Phillip Huffines, co-founder and co-owner of Huffines Communities; Allen Nye, CEO of Oncor; and Steven Williams, executive vice president and vice chairman of PepsiCo.
The Dallas Business Hall of Fame benefiting Junior Achievement of Dallas celebrates the best and brightest in the Dallas business community who have made a meaningful impact in the region. Now in its 28th year, the gala raises essential funds to support Junior Achievement’s mission to inspire and prepare young people for success in a global economy.
“Each year, the JA Dallas Student of the Year reminds us of the incredible potential of our young people,” said Chris LaTurno, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Dallas. “JaiMarie Bardwell exemplifies the qualities of leadership, perseverance and ambition that we strive to instill in every student who participates in our programs. We are proud to honor JaiMarie at this year’s Dallas Business Hall of Fame and are excited to see her future unfold.”
The Sandi Smith Scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior who has participated in Junior Achievement programs, with applicants evaluated on academic achievement, leadership and a personal essay. This scholarship underscores Junior Achievement’s commitment to fostering education as a pathway to opportunity.
SOURCE Junior Achievement of Dallas
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