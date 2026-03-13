Improvements coming to Heritage Senior Center
March 13, 2026
Renovations at Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson St., begin this month. Improvements to the ballroom flooring and outdoor courtyard are expected to be completed Summer 2026.
Ballroom Upgrades
The existing ballroom flooring at Heritage Senior Center was put in place in the early 2000s. With near-constant use since, the flooring is in poor condition and is no longer manageable by targeted repairs. The flooring will be removed and replaced with a new hardwood ballroom floor.
Estimated to cost $181,500, this project is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Courtyard Renovations
The Heritage Senior Center courtyard, located at the southeast corner of the building, was identified as an opportunity to expand programming and make greater use of underutilized space. Plans for the courtyard include increasing shading with a pavilion and shade canopy, installing an outdoor kitchen and fire pit with seating, and adding video screens.
Estimated to cost around $500,000, this project is funded entirely by the HUD through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program with construction expected to begin in April.
SOURCE City of Irving
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