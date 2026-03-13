KIB to host trash cleanup
Irving—Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) invites the public to participate in the “ Trash-Off,” our state’s signature event of the “Great American Cleanup,” the nation’s largest community improvement program. Irving’s event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 4 at Trinity View Park, 2221 E. State Highway 356.
KIB will provide cleanup supplies and lunch following the event. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Persons 17-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Additionally, the event will include a canned food drive to benefit Crisis Ministries of Irving Food Pantry. Volunteers who donate canned food items will receive a KIB T-shirt, while supplies last.
Volunteers are asked to register online at Spring Cleanup Volunteers | Irving, TX Official Website by Friday, March 27. Registration will close when all slots are filled.
In addition to the Trinity View Park event, KIB is also offering a virtual option. Volunteers are asked to choose a safe location, conduct their own cleanups, then report via their social media pages. Using the hashtag #IrvingTrashOff2026, participants should post pictures on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and include the number of volunteers, total hours, as well as the number bags of trash and/or recyclables collected.
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