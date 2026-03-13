Superintendent Hernández announces retirement
March 13, 2026
Irving—Irving Independent School District Superintendent Magda A. Hernández announced that she will retire in December 2026, concluding a distinguished 34-year career in public education, including eight years as superintendent of Irving ISD by the time of her retirement.
Hernández began her story in Irving ISD as a paraprofessional before she rose through the district’s ranks to become both its first female superintendent and the first to ascend to the role from within. She started as a teacher’s aide and went on to serve as a teacher, assistant principal, district administrator and ultimately superintendent of schools. During her tenure, she guided Irving ISD through strategic planning and organizational growth while strengthening leadership development and reinforcing systems that support student success.
Under her leadership, voters approved the May 2023 bond, the district’s first bond election in 17 years, providing critical investments in facilities, safety and learning environments for students. Following its passage, the district moved swiftly to launch and advance projects, demonstrating disciplined financial stewardship and a commitment to delivering on promises made to the community. During this time, Irving ISD also earned a perfect score on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) for the first time in district history, reflecting the district’s strong financial management and transparency.
“Serving Irving ISD has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Hernández said. “This district is deeply personal to me. Every decision made has been centered on what our students deserve: opportunity, excellence and a future filled with possibility. I am proud of the strong foundation we have built together and confident that Irving ISD is well positioned for continued success.”
Board President A.D. Jenkins praised Hernández’s historic leadership and lasting impact.
“Superintendent Hernández has led Irving ISD with strength, integrity and an unwavering focus on students,” Jenkins said. “Her leadership brought stability, vision and forward momentum to our district. The successful passage of the May 2023 bond after nearly two decades is a testament to the trust she built within this community.
“While we certainly would have welcomed the opportunity to continue working with her longer, we respect her decision and celebrate the extraordinary career she has built. Her retirement marks the close of a meaningful chapter for Irving ISD, and she leaves this district stronger than she found it.”
Throughout her tenure, Superintendent Hernández has earned numerous honors recognizing her leadership, commitment to wellness and impact on public education. Her awards include the 2019 President’s Award from the Irving Hispanic Chamber and a 2020 leadership recognition from the Texas Association of Bilingual Education. In 2024, she received the PRISM Pamela Blumenthal Memorial Award from Mental Health America of Greater Dallas and the inaugural Power of Inspiration Award at the Leadership Summit for Women District Leaders. Under her leadership, Irving ISD was also recognized as one of the Nation’s Best & Brightest in Wellness by the National Association of Business Resources. Hernández was named 2025 Superintendent of the Year by the Lone Star State School Counselor Association and received the 2026 Leadership and Community Impact Award from the Irving Hispanic Forum.
The Board of Trustees will begin discussing the superintendent transition process in the coming months to ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition prior to December 2026.
SOURCE Irving ISD
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