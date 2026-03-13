COMMUNITY CALENDAR March 15–21
Cedar Hill
Matcha Madness
March 17, 6:30–8 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library, 450 Pioneer Trail
Learn about matcha and watch a drink-making demonstration presented by Chasen Matcha Bar. Participants can create their own matcha drink. Ages 18 and older.
Food Truck League at Signature Park
March 19, 5–8 p.m.
Signature Park, 450 Pioneer Trail
Food Truck Thursday returns with rotating food trucks and live community atmosphere. Presented by Food Truck League DFW in partnership with the City of Cedar Hill.
Campfire Talk: Roadrunners
March 20, 4–5 p.m.
Cedar Hill State Park, 1570 FM 1382
Join Ranger Mikaila to learn about the speedy roadrunner and its role in the park’s prairie ecosystem.
Meet the Buffalo Soldiers
March 21, 9 a.m.–noon
Cedar Hill State Park, 1570 FM 1382
Living history program presented by the TPWD Buffalo Soldiers Heritage and Outreach Program exploring the history and contributions of Buffalo Soldiers.
Bird Feeding 101
March 21, 1 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, 1206 W. FM 1382
Learn how to choose feeders, select seed and maintain bird feeding stations.
Coppell
Wizard of Oz on Ice
March 15, 2–3 p.m. and 6–7 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis St.
Professional skating champions bring the classic story to life with an interactive ice performance.
Firefighter Show-and-Tell
March 16, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road
Preschoolers learn about fire safety, equipment and firefighters as community helpers.
Kids Spring Break: Movie Monday
March 16, 3–4 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
Family movie afternoon with popcorn. All ages welcome.
Police Officer Show-and-Tell
March 17, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road
Preschool program introducing children to police officers and safety topics.
Teen Spring Break: Craft Day
March 17, 1–2 p.m.
Cozby Library, 177 N. Heartz Road
STEAM – The World of Germs
March 18, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Interactive science program exploring bacteria and healthy habits.
Open Doors at Life Safety Park
March 19, 9–10:30 a.m.
Life Safety Park, 820 S. Coppell Road
Explore safety exhibits and learn about emergency services.
Urban Fly Fishing
March 20, 6 p.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Hands-on fly fishing experience in Cottonwood Creek.
Drawing Nature Through the Seasons
March 21, 10 a.m.
Biodiversity Education Center, 367 Freeport Parkway
Monthly art session exploring nature through sketching.
DeSoto
Take a Maker-Break
March 16–20, noon–2 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Spring break creativity sessions with hands-on activities.
Computer Classes for Adults: Online Safety & Scam Prevention
March 18, noon
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Mardi Gras Carnival
March 20, 6 p.m.
324 S. Hampton Road
Live music, food, raffles and entertainment.
Steel Magnolias Film Screening
March 21, noon–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Women’s History Month film presentation.
Bad Art Workshop
March 21, 1–3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Greenhouse 1st Birthday Vendor Block Party
March 21, 2–7 p.m.
110 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Community celebration with vendors, music and activities.
Duncanville
Emerald Isle Songs & Stories
March 16, 11 a.m.–noon
Duncanville Library, 201 James Collins Blvd.
Monday Matinee: Cars (G)
March 16, 2–3:45 p.m.
Duncanville Library
Cathy’s Critters Mini Petting Zoo
March 17, 2–3 p.m.
Duncanville Library
Coffee with the Mayor
March 19, noon–1 p.m.
206 James Collins Blvd.
Make It Take It Craft
March 19, 2–3 p.m.
Duncanville Library
Women’s History Month T-Shirt & Bouquet Soiree
March 19, 6–8 p.m.
206 N. Main St.
Friday Flicks: Elio (PG)
March 20, 2–3:45 p.m.
Duncanville Library
Duncan Switch Market
March 21, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
100 James Collins Blvd.
In the Words of a Sistah: Stories and Verse
March 21, 7–9 p.m.
714 W. Wheatland Road
Grand Prairie
Children/Youth Entrepreneurship Day
March 15, 1–3 p.m.
217 SE Second St.
The Prince of Egypt: The Musical
March 15, 2–4 p.m.
March 20, 8–10 p.m.
March 21, 2–4 p.m. and 8–10 p.m.
Uptown Theater, 120 E. Main St.
Adopt-a-Stream Cleanup
March 21, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Mi Familia Park, 2402 Cardiff St.
Volunteers will help clean up Mountain Creek Lake.
Hutchins
Silent Book Club & Snacks
March 16, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library, 300 N. Denton St.
City Council Meeting
March 16, 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
400 N. JJ Lemmon Road
St. Patrick’s Day Activity
March 17, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library
Outdoor Croquet Game
March 19, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library
Family Bingo & Prizes
March 20, 2:30 p.m.
Atwell Public Library
Keep Hutchins Beautiful Spring Cleanup
March 21, 8:30 a.m.
200 Glenview Drive
Volunteers will help clean local parks and neighborhoods.
Irving
Eid Bazaar 2026
March 15, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Islamic Center of Irving, 2555 Esters Road
Lucky Dive
March 17, 1 p.m.
Heritage Aquatic Center, 200 S. Jefferson St.
St. Patrick’s Day themed swim event.
Spring Bark Adoption Special
March 17–21, 1–5 p.m.
Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane
Dogs 40 pounds or more available for free adoption.
Bark o’ the Irish Dog Park Celebration
March 17, 3–6 p.m.
Paws Colinas Dog Park, 1300 California Crossing
Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty
March 20, 6:30 p.m.
Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Stamp & Scrapbook Expo 2026
March 20–21, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Lancaster
AARP Tax-Aide
March 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Free tax return preparation.
Toddler Story Time
March 19, 6–6:45 p.m.
March 20, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
1600 Veterans Memorial Parkway
3-Point Shooting Contest
March 20, 6–8 p.m.
Lancaster Recreation Center, 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Registration: $15.
Spring Wreath Making Workshop
March 21, 10 a.m.–noon
Casa C.A.F.E., 195 Historic Town Square
Cost: $45.
Urban Foraging 101
March 21, 1–2:30 p.m.
1000 Bear Creek Road
Guided walk identifying edible and medicinal plants.
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