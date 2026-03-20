Anderson wins GP city council runoff election
Grand Prairie—Voters elected Rodney Anderson to the Grand Prairie City Council in a runoff election held for the Place 8 at-large seat on March 14.
Anderson, a lifelong Grand Prairie resident, defeated former teacher Ana Coca by 84 votes. The runoff was held after former councilmember Junior Ezeonu resigned to run as state representative.
“Accessibility and transparency are what I campaigned on and will bring to the council,” Anderson said. “My cell number goes on everything, so citizens can reach me any time they need assistance with City Hall.”
Grand Prairie residents will return to the polls next month for early voting in additional city council races, including Districts 1, 3 and 7 at-large seats.
The District 3 seat is open following the death of incumbent Mike Del Bosque, who died unexpectedly.
In a statement, city officials honored Del Bosque’s service to the community.
“The city of Grand Prairie mourns the passing of Councilmember Mike Del Bosque,” the statement said. “A lifelong Grand Prairie resident and South Grand Prairie High School graduate, Councilmember Del Bosque served District 3 since 2017 with a proud commitment to his community. Through his work, leadership, and support of students, families, and community organizations, he made a true difference in Grand Prairie.”
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