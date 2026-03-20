Calendar March 22-28
Cedar Hill
Guided Tree ID Walk
March 22, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W. FM 1382
Join expert volunteer Jake Calvit for a guided walk through the preserve as he shares tips on tree identification and fascinating facts about the species.
Family Heritage Cooking Class
March 23, 6-8 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
450 Pioneer Trail
Families are invited to a cultural cooking class featuring fun and healthy heritage recipes.
America’s Failed Response to the Opioid Crisis with Author Shoshana Walter
March 24, 1 p.m.
Traphene Hickman Library
Virtual
Join a special conversation between award-winning journalist Shoshana Walter and bestselling author Barbara Kingsolver about Walter’s book Rehab: An American Scandal, which examines the nation’s failed response to the opioid crisis.
Sewing Seeds Club
March 27, 5-6 p.m.
Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center
310 E. Parkerville Road
This youth sewing class introduces hand and machine sewing in a creative, supportive environment. Participants will work on projects such as tote bags, stockings and simple clothing items. Cost is $40 per month.
Men’s Health and Hoops
March 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
3500 W. Wheatland Road
Learn about important health topics, connect with medical professionals and enjoy a basketball-themed event focused on men’s wellness.
Basics of Nature Photography
March 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W. FM 1382
Join local nature photographer Dan Koglin to learn photography techniques, explore your equipment’s capabilities and practice on a walk around Dogwood Canyon. Amy Martin, author of Wild DFW, will be a guest speaker.
Easter Egg Hunt
March 28, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center
1206 W. FM 1382
Grab the kids and hit the trail for an outdoor egg hunt in the nature play area. Families can search for eggs while exploring Cedar Hill’s natural landscape.
Hop, Color, & Snap
March 28, 1-3 p.m.
305 W. FM 1382, Suite 590
The Easter Bunny will make a special stop for free photos, balloon art and a coloring station while supplies last.
Coppell
Fire & Fall Safety Seminar
March 23, 9-10 a.m.
Life Safety Park
820 S. Coppell Road
Adults 50 and older and caregivers are invited to learn top safety tips related to fire and fall prevention.
Crafting Joy
March 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Road
Celebrate Women’s History Month by creating a heartfelt letter, poem or collage honoring the women in your life. Supplies will be provided.
Village Collective Clothing Swap
March 26, 1-4:30 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Road
Adults 50 and older can refresh their wardrobe by swapping gently used clothing and enjoying light snacks with neighbors.
The Dreamboats
March 27, 8 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
This Canadian quartet brings the sounds of 1950s and ’60s rock ’n’ roll to life with a high-energy performance full of nostalgic favorites.
2026 Tri-City Summit
March 28, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St.
Meet city officials, connect with neighbors and attend information sessions presented by local leaders from Coppell, Flower Mound and Lewisville.
Intro to Fly Fishing
March 28, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The CORE
234 E. Parkway Blvd.
Learn casting, knots, flies, safety, ethics and more in this introduction to fly fishing. All equipment and materials will be provided.
Hop Into Spring
March 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Coppell Historical Museum
700 S. Coppell Road
Enjoy egg hunts, a visit with the Easter Bunny, free snow cones, story time and other family activities.
Volunteer Fair
March 28, 1-3 p.m.
Cozby Library
177 N. Heartz Road
Teens and adults can meet local organizations offering volunteer opportunities throughout the DFW area.
DeSoto
DIY Fortune Boxes
March 26, 4-5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Learn how to create an origami box to give to friends and family with a special note inside. Supplies will be provided.
Easter Eggstravaganza
March 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Les Zeiger Park
405 Eagle Drive
Children of all ages are invited to join the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt and spring fun.
Selena
March 28, 12-3 p.m.
DeSoto Public Library
211 E. Pleasant Run Road
Celebrate Women’s History Month with a screening of Selena as part of a film series honoring women’s stories and impact.
A Night With the Saxes
March 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
DeSoto Corner Theater
211 E. Pleasant Run Road
This live music event features jazz and R&B performances by a talented lineup of saxophonists in an evening of soulful melodies and energetic grooves.
Duncanville
Women’s History Month Fireside Chat
March 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center
206 James Collins Blvd.
Hear from influential women leaders during the discussion, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future.” Light refreshments will be provided.
Hazardous Household Waste Collection
March 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center
206 James Collins Blvd.
Residents can drop off household hazardous waste during the city’s annual collection event.
Champion’s Choice
March 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Duncanville High School
998 W. Camp Wisdom Road
Families can explore Duncanville ISD programs ranging from college credit opportunities to career training in fields such as animation and automotive maintenance.
Easter Eggstravaganza 2026
March 28, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Armstrong Park
100 James Collins Blvd.
Celebrate spring with egg hunts, games and family fun at the recreation center’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza.
Grand Prairie
The Prince of Egypt: The Musical
March 22, 2-4 p.m.
Uptown Theater
120 E. Main St.
This stage production brings the story of Moses to life with soaring music, emotional depth and epic storytelling.
Edible Garden Class: Soils and Irrigation
March 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kirby Creek Garden
3303 Corn Valley Road
The Solid Waste Department is partnering with Dallas County A&M AgriLife for this gardening class.
City Council Meeting
March 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Regular City Council meeting.
GO Bond Election Information Session
March 26, 6:30-8 p.m.
City Hall
300 W. Main St.
Residents can drop in to review proposed projects and bond funding impacts, ask questions and learn more through an open-house format.
The Big Event 2026
March 28, 8 a.m.
EpicCentral
2961 State Highway 161
This one-day citywide volunteer event matches volunteers with qualifying service projects for residents in need.
Basic Garden Planning
March 28, 10 a.m.
Public Works Training Center
317 N. Belt Line Road
Learn how to start a garden of herbs, flowers, vegetables or a combination of all three.
Texas Country Reporter Fest
March 28, 10 a.m.
428 E. Main St.
Celebrate Texas stories, music, artisans and makers during this downtown street festival inspired by the beloved TV show.
Women-Owned Business Expo 2026
March 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Epic
2961 State Highway 161
Shop, network and celebrate women entrepreneurs during this community expo presented by the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce.
Family Campout at Loyd Park
March 28-29, 4 p.m. – 8 a.m.
Loyd Park
3401 Ragland Road
Families are invited to enjoy a night under the stars with classic camping fun, outdoor activities and time together in nature.
Hutchins
Library Closed
March 26, 3:45 p.m.
Atwell Library
300 N. Denton St.
Library closes for an outreach program.
Easter Egg Hunt
March 28, 1-3 p.m.
Campbell Park
200 N. Denton St.
Hunt Easter eggs in the park.
Irving
Quinceañera Expo
March 22, 12-5 p.m.
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.
Explore the latest trends in dresses, accessories, decorations and more at this expo celebrating Quinceañera traditions.
ICAN Public Meeting
March 23, 3-4:30 p.m.
Irving Cares
440 S. Nursery Road
Hear updates from organizations and individuals serving Irving, discover local resources and network with others in the community.
Community Conversation: State of Place 5
March 26, 6-7 p.m.
801 W. Irving Blvd.
Community conversation event.
City Council Meeting
March 26, 7 p.m.
825 W. Irving Blvd.
Irving City Council meeting.
Demo Days-Dallas Indian Motorcycle
March 27-28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
2865 W. Airport Freeway
The factory demo truck is coming for hands-on rides.
Eid Fest
March 28, 9 a.m.
351 Ranchview Road
Celebrate Eid with food, shopping and family fun.
City Wide Egg Hunt
March 28, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
All recreation centers
Children ages 2-10 can enjoy egg hunts, crafts, activities and free photos with the Easter Bunny.
Once Upon a Holi in Texas
March 28, 12-4 p.m.
3554 W. Airport Freeway
Celebrate with color play, food and festivities in a large indoor-outdoor event space.
2026 Irving Marathon
March 28-29
Toyota Music Factory
316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 110
The 14th annual Irving Marathon benefits the Irving Schools Foundation and offers race distances for all fitness levels.
Lancaster
Art Club
March 24, 6 p.m.
150 E. First St.
Paint, draw and create in this casual art gathering.
AARP Tax-Aide
March 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
AARP Foundation volunteers will provide free tax return preparation.
Mayor’s State of the City Community Event
March 26, 7-8 p.m.
1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Residents are invited to hear updates on how Lancaster is moving forward. Registration is required.
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