Parkland Health facility to make its home in Wilmer
March 27, 2026
Wilmer—Parkland Health announced last week it will be bringing a new public health clinic to the Inland Port and it will be located in Wilmer.
The clinic’s size is expected to be roughly 10,000 square feet and will be located off Interstate 45 where open land and warehouses currently dot the landscape.
Offering not only primary health care, the new clinic will also bring pediatric care, a pharmacy, a location for necessary lab work and dental care to the area.
“This is an opportunity that will offer health services to not only my residents in Wilmer, but it will benefit the entire Inland Port,” Wilmer Mayor Sheila Petta said. “There are few health care options in the southern part of Dallas County making this Parkland Health Care Clinic a much needed addition to the area overall.”
The Parkland Health Care clinic will be part of a larger mixed-use development that longtime Prime 45 Development’s Mike Rader has been creating in the southeastern part of Dallas.
Rader said he could not be happier that it was finally coming to fruition.
“When you look at the community, it is a health care desert.” Edmundo Castañeda, Parkland’s chief operating officer, said.
And, with the Inland Port area along I45 being one of the fastest-growing locations in Dallas County with its strong industrial base home to more than 45,000 jobs, the clinic will certainly be an important answer to an ever-growing need.
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price pointed out that due to the extreme business growth in the Inland Port, it will also lead to additional residential growth being able to benefit from the addition of the Parkland Health Care Clinic.
“Wilmer might be a small city,” Petta said, “but Parkland’s Health Care Clinic will be convenient and beneficial to everyone in the area.”
Construction is expected to cost roughly $11 million with a targeted completion date by May 2028.
SOURCE City of Wilmer
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