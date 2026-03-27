Dr. Peterbark returns to Cedar Hill ISD as director of fine arts
March 27, 2026
Cedar Hil—Dr. Audrey Peterbark, a former Lake Ridge Elementary Teacher of the Year, returned to Cedar Hill ISD as director of fine arts on Feb. 2.
“It’s important that the director of fine arts is a standalone position,” Peterbark said. “It signifies that the district thinks this is an important position and the department is important. Fine Arts is going to be one of the frontrunners in bringing students back to the District.”
Peterbark taught music at Lake Ridge for eight years before going to work for a neighboring district for a couple years while completing her doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University.
“It feels like a homecoming as I really had a presence in the district before,” she said. “I’ll be walking in the hallways on campuses and students will say, ‘that’s my old music teacher.’”
Peterbark worked closely with then-Lake Ridge Principal Dr. Marquita McCullum during her time there.
“She influenced me as an administrator in the way she built systems for what we were doing well and what we needed to do better,” Peterbark said.
It was in 2020-2021 that the Virginia native earned the LRE Teacher of the Year title.
“It was a huge honor, and I wasn’t even expecting it,” Peterbark said. “Anytime somebody in fine arts gets a teacher of the year nomination, it’s pretty significant. Our data is measured by how much we impact the school community.”
Peterbark had taken an active role in fine arts at the elementary level, but now she’s ready to make an impact District-wide.
“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Cedar Hill,” she said. “I’ve always felt we’ve done fine arts well, but I’ve also felt we could do it better.”
Peterbark said one of her main focuses is “lifting High Pointe Elementary off the ground as an elementary fine arts focus.”
“We’re writing curriculum for that school and working with core content coordinators,” she said.
Peterbark is also going to work with Bessie Coleman Middle School to establish it as a fine arts secondary campus.
She would also like to add new fine arts programs and expand others, such as the Mariachi Band.
“We have a great group of teachers here,” Peterbark said. “In order for us to stay current and marketable, we need to have the most developed teachers we possibly can. When teachers need certain certifications, I want to make sure they get them.”
In addition to being a fine arts educator and administrator, Peterbark is a soloist in the South Dallas Concert Choir and a vocalist, pipe organist and accompanist in the Keller United Methodist Church choir.
SOURCE Cedar Hill ISD
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